Phillipines Launches Investigation Into Unexplained Excess Deaths

The Philippine’s House of Representative has initiated a formal investigation into the huge number of unexplained excess deaths.

They were “shocked to find out there were 262,000 excess deaths in 2021 alone”….

While explaining the statistical findings to the rest of the committee, Chairperson Rep. Dan S. Fernandez said he “was shocked” when referring to the number of unexplained excess deaths.

And what on earth could have caused it?

By comparison there were only 66,000+ covid deaths from 2020 to Nov 2023



Aussi17 reports: Citing official statistics, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dan Fernandez, voiced the concerns that have led to this inquiry: