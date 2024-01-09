Prince Andrew’s Ex Blows Whistle, Says Jeffrey Epstein Had ‘Prior Knowledge’ of 9/11

Jeffrey Epstein and his VIP associates had “prior knowledge” of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in the months before they happened, according to Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey.

Hervey took to social media to break her silence regarding what she knows about Andrew’s relationship with the notorious child sex offender, claiming that Epstein’s contacts knew details about 9/11 before they happened, including the flight numbers of the commercial airplanes to be used in the attacks.

According to Hervey, Epstein and some of his close associates bought plane tickets “as souvenirs” of the horrifying and heartbreaking national tragedy.

“Regarding 9/11 which I’ll touch more on tomorrow, I have a story that connects it to Epstein,” she wrote on Instagram. “As in he knew it was going to happen and so did his close circle. They even bought plane tickets as souvenirs and never got on the planes. This is a whole new level of Sick.”

Hervey also opened up about Epstein’s close friendship with former president Bill Clinton, describing them as “like brothers.”

“I don’t know if you saw the paintings that were in Jeffrey Epstein’s house? One of them being a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing the dress that Monica Lewinsky wore when they had the affair,” she stated during an interview with Channel 4. “So yeah, he was super close to Jeffrey Epstein. They were like brothers, you know, and he was close to Ghislaine [Maxwell] as well.”

Paiting titled “I Want You” found in Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion. The original painting is by Australian-American artist Petrina Ryan-Kleid.

Epstein also had a painting of former president George W. Bush playing with paper airplanes in front of collapsed twin towers.

Hervey’s revelations add credibility to claims that Epstein was an intelligence asset engaged in blackmail operations employed by the state of Israel.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both Israeli spies who would photograph powerful men and politicians having sex with underage girls and then blackmail them, their alleged Mossad handler has claimed. Watch:

The pair allegedly ran an pedophile “honey-trap” operation where they would provide very young girls to some of the world’s most powerful men in order to blackmail them or squeeze them for information for the Israelis.

The revelations have been made by Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence asset.

Ben-Menashe claims that he was the “handler” of Ghislaine’s dad Robert Maxwell, who was also a spy, and that it was the former newspaper baron who introduced Epstein and his daughter to the Israeli intelligence agency.

He makes the unverified claims in a new book called “Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales”.

In a preview of the book, shared with Sun Online, Ben-Menashe says: “Mr Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States.

“See, f**king around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it’s not a crime.

“But f**king a fourteen-year-old girl is a crime. And he was taking photos of politicians f**king fourteen-year-old girls—if you want to get it straight.

“They [Epstein and Maxwell] would just blackmail people, they would just blackmail people like that.”