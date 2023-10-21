Sarah Huckabee Signs Law Banning ‘Woke, Anti-Woman’ Language In Arkansas State Documents

Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order this week that will see ‘woke, anti- woman’ terms such banned from Arkansas State documents and replaced with the proper terms.
On Thursday, the Arkansas governor announced that invented terms like “pregnant person,” “human milk,” and “womxn” had no place in official government documents and would be removed.
Summit News reports: Sanders urged that while the terms began as a “fad among a few grad students” they are now “seeping” into healthcare, state government, and corporations.
“Some on the left will accuse us of being nitpicky, that Arkansas should just lay down and accept the cultural revolution without complaint,” Sanders said, adding “I say it’s the exact opposite. It’s the left that decided that woman is a dirty word.”
The governor asserted there needs to be a return to “basic biology” and “basic grammar.”
“How many times should a woman have to be insulted before we stand up and say we’ve had it,” the Governor stated.
The order states that “There are things only women can do, like perform the miracle of birth,” adding that “Government should reject language that ignores, undermines, and erases women.”
“Government should celebrate gender distinctions between men and women—not erase them,” the order further notes.
