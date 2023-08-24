‘Satan Worshipping’ Non-Binary Teacher Fired By School Board

An art teacher at an elementary school in Illinois was fired by the board after conservative influencer Libs of TikTok revealed that the ‘non-binary’ person was also a Satan worshipper who had a history of bipolar disorder with mania and psychosis.

The Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C decided to take action after the teacher Kris Martin’s online posts promoting Satanism, were exposed and parents erupted in outrage.

teacher fired after parents erupt over social media posts featuring ‘Satan worship,’ ‘psychosis’

InfoWars reports: District Superintendent Craig Schoppe wrote in an August 17 statement “As you may have heard or seen online, there has been some question and concern with regards to 33C hiring protocol and details surrounding the conditions of hire for new employees,” before announcing an investigation was underway.

Now Martin has been terminated, much to the delight of parents in attendance at the latest board meeting:

The superintendent also spoke at the special board meeting. He apologized to the parents and promised to improve @Homer33c’s hiring processes. pic.twitter.com/lCIcxD5qV4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2023 The question remains, why did this person get hired as an elementary school teacher in the first place?

And how many more are out there?

Trans nonbinary elementary teacher shows classroom setup including massive progress pride flag, and social justice and LGBTQ themed decorations. pic.twitter.com/PCXlwUykgZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 22, 2023