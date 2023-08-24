An art teacher at an elementary school in Illinois was fired by the board after conservative influencer Libs of TikTok revealed that the ‘non-binary’ person was also a Satan worshipper who had a history of bipolar disorder with mania and psychosis.
The Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C decided to take action after the teacher Kris Martin’s online posts promoting Satanism, were exposed and parents erupted in outrage.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
teacher fired after parents erupt over social media posts featuring ‘Satan worship,’ ‘psychosis’
InfoWars reports: District Superintendent Craig Schoppe wrote in an August 17 statement “As you may have heard or seen online, there has been some question and concern with regards to 33C hiring protocol and details surrounding the conditions of hire for new employees,” before announcing an investigation was underway.
Now Martin has been terminated, much to the delight of parents in attendance at the latest board meeting:
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- ‘Satan Worshipping’ Non-Binary Teacher Fired By School Board - August 24, 2023
- German Judge Given 2 Yr Suspended Sentence For Overturning School Face Mask Mandates - August 24, 2023
- Alice Cooper Slams The ‘Whole Woke Thing’ Says Transgenderism Is A ‘Fad’ - August 24, 2023