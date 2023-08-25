Trilateral Commission Declares 2023 ‘Year One’ of The ‘New World Order’

The year 2023 is officially “year one” of the New World Order, according to the Trilateral Commission, the globalist organization that was founded by David Rockefeller.
The Trilateral Commission, which held its annual meeting in New Delhi, India this year, is a secretive globalist organization that seeks to coordinate ties between the U.S., Europe and Asia.
The speaker, who cannot be identified according to commission rules, went on: “Three decades of globalization – defined as integrated, free-market based and deflationary – has been replaced by what will be a multi-decade period of globalization defined as fragmented, not-free-market-based but industrial-policy based and structurally inflationary. This year, 2023, is Year One of this new global order.”
Created by Klaus Schwab’s mentor David Rockefeller in 1973, the commission sought to bring the rising economy of Japan firmly into the West.
Today, the commission has expanded to include members from South Korea, India and Southeast Asia.
US President Joe Biden has also announced the arrival of the New World Order in 2023.
Play close attention to his choice of words here. Biden delivered a very subtly altered version of the Illuminati’s creed: “out of chaos comes order” before he finally came right out and said it.
The New World Order is here. Watch:
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
