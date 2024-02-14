Schumer Says Putin Will Regret Challenging America

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that American senators from both parties coming out in support of aid for Ukraine and Israel gives a powerful signal to Russia and China, as well as Washington’s allies.

On Tuesday, the 100-member chamber approved the $95 billion “national security” funding bill with 70 votes in favor and 29 opposed.

After the vote, Schumer who praised the passage of the bill as greatly impacting “the security of Western democracy” said: “Today we make [Russian President] Vladimir Putin regret the day he questioned America’s resolve, and we make clear to others, like China’s President Xi [Jinping], not to test our determination“

He added: “And we send a clear, bipartisan message of resolve to our allies in NATO.”

RT reports: The Senate bill would give Ukraine $61 billion in aid, as well as $14 billion to Israel for its war against Hamas, and almost $5 billion for arming Taiwan. The White House originally bundled it with a “border reform” proposal but proceeded with foreign aid only after Democrats and Republicans could not agree on immigration.

Republicans opposing the Ukraine funding bill have pointed out that it would bring the total amount of US aid to Kiev to almost $200 billion. Democrats have countered that it was good for the US weapons industry and that not continuing to send money to Kiev would damage Washington’s reputation and “resolve” in the world. Their arguments ended up swaying 22 of the Republicans.

Though it has passed in the Senate, the bill now needs the backing of the House of Representatives, where Republicans have a razor-thin majority.

“The bill before us today… will never pass in the House, will never become law,” Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, said in a floor speech on Tuesday morning.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has previously described the proposal as “dead on arrival.” With so many Republicans willing to cross the aisle to back the Democrats when it comes to funding Ukraine, it is entirely possible the bill might pass and make its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.