Top Israeli MP Says: ‘Burn Gaza Now’

A member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has called on the Israeli military to “burn” down Gaza and not allow any fuel or water into the Palestinian enclave unless all hostages held by Hamas are released.

Nissim Vaturi who also serves as the deputy speaker of the Knesset made his incendiary comments on Friday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

In a post on X he wrote: “All of this preoccupation with whether or not there is internet in Gaza shows that we have learned nothing. We are too humane……….Burn Gaza now, nothing less! Don’t allow fuel in, don’t allow water in until the hostages are returned!” rned!”

RT reports: Earlier this month, Netanyahu suspended Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu from cabinet meetings after he suggested using nuclear weapons against the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas took more than 200 hostages during its October 7 attack on Israel, in which it killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Israel responded by launching a bombing campaign and a ground invasion of Gaza.

Israel has also imposed a near total blockade of the Palestinian enclave, which the UN and human rights groups say has only exacerbated the catastrophic humanitarian situation there.

Gazan Healthy Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told reporters on Friday that 24 patients at Al-Shifa hospital, the enclave’s largest medical facility, died during an Israeli raid on the compound. The IDF has accused Hamas of using Al-Shifa and other hospitals for military purposes.

More than 11,000 people have died in Gaza since October 7, according to local officials. After long debates, the UN Security Council passed a resolution on Wednesday calling for humanitarian pauses in the fighting and the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.”