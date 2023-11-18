Hillary Clinton Slammed For Comparing Trump To Hitler….Again

Hillary Clinton was blasted online after yet again claiming that Donald Trump is like Adolf Hitler.

The presidential loser was cacklling along with the other women on The View last week before turning her attention to Trump, the person she still appears to be obessed with.

Clinton asked “Hitler was duly elected, right?” before adding “And so all of a sudden, somebody with those tendencies, the dictatorial, the authoritarian tendencies would be like, ok, we’re gonna shut this down, we’re gonna throw these people in jail and they usually don’t telegraph that.”

Summit News reports: She continued, “Trump is telling us what he intends to do! Take him at his word! The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him! Shut down legitimate press outlets! Do what he can that literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values!”

Hillary Clinton compares Trump to Hitler yet again. pic.twitter.com/IIwcUiW9CO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 8, 2023

Elsewhere the witches and Clinton salivated over locking Trump up to stop people voting for him, with Hillary declaring “I think it would be the end of our country as we know it” if Trump were reelected:

The backlash was swift and stinging:

This is Hillary Clinton on The View comparing President Trump to Hitler.



Funny thing but it’s actually members of her own party whose antisemitism rivals Hitler’s, not Trump.pic.twitter.com/BGNkpJUmWo — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 8, 2023

As usual, Hillary is WRONG. Germany did NOT elect Hitler. Hitler NEVER won an election in Germany. Paul von Hindenburg, chancellor of Germany, APPOINTED Hitler as president. Hitler then ousted von Hindenburg and appointed himself chancellor. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) November 8, 2023