Trans Runner Who Changed From Male To Female Wins 3 Women’s Championships

A male runner who would have finished last in the mens race, has won three women’s championships.

The Rochester Institute of Technology athlete a biological male who claims to be a woman called ‘Sadie’ Schreiner, took home the gold in the 400-meter and 200-meter races, while also breaking the university’s records in the women’s category.

Schreiner ran for the college in its outdoor track and field team as part of the Liberty League, a New York-based Division III intercollegiate athletic conference.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars reports: While his times of 55.07 for the 400 meter and 24.14 for the 200 meter would have placed him dead last in the men’s championships held May 3 through 4, he was able to secure the top spotsagainst the women he competed with.

Schreiner ran the anchor leg (the final runner) of the 4 x 400 meters relay team. Although his team was in fourth place when he receiving the baton, Schreiner’s part of the race was done at 54.91 seconds, which secured the win for his team by three seconds, a big lead for the 400 meter.

An anchor leg runner must either make up ground on the race leader or preserve the lead that was secured by the former runners. Schreiner not only made up ground by moving from 4th to 1st position, he did so with a large distance between him and the 2nd place finisher.

While the man’s times were certainly victorious in the women’s races, they weren’t all that impressive when compared to results from the men’s races.

“For instance, his 100-meter time of 11.72 seconds ranked him 20th among male athletes when he competed as a boy at Hillsborough High School but would have positioned him as the leader in the girl’s category. Similarly, his present recorded times at the Liberty League championship meet would have left him in the last position among male competitors,” Natural News said.

An activist against men in women’s sports has spoken out against the victory, citing it as an example of why they’re suing the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for sanctioning such activity.