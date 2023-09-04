Trump Warns Democrats & DC Elites What Awaits Them When He Wins Again

Former President Donald Trump has warned the Democrats what might be waiting for them when he wins the next election.

In a post on his truth social platform, Trump warned the DC elites: “be careful what you wish for.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Via Trump on Truth.

According to a report by TGP Democrats are right to be worried:

Joe Biden and Democrats have indicted President Trump 91 times on garbage charges – a historic abuse of the US legal system in an attempt to jail the opposition party leader.

With each arrest President Trump has become more popular with his base and the American public.

The Democrats have destroyed our borders, our military, our standing in the international community, our dollar dominance, our economy, our culture, our traditions, our laws, our energy sector, our oil reserves, our middle class, and have managed to rob us of our God-given freedoms.

Here are the list of bogus politicized indictments against President Trump by the current regime.

Via Wikipedia.

Federal indictments[edit]

State indictments[edit]

The Marxists have destroyed our country. When Trump is elected, if he does not break up the DC criminal cartel then shame on him.