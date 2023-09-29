Video: Stumbling Biden Gets Tangled In His Dog’s Leash and Judo Kicks Him In the Head

Joe Biden was caught stumbling on camera before getting caught up in his dog’s leash and kicking him in the head.

On Tuesday, Biden’s dog, Commander, reportedly bit another Secret Service agent — the 11th known incident in less than two years, as dog trainers warn Biden is to blame for the dog’s erratic and aggressive behavior.

The latest biting incident involving the two-year-old German Shepherd was confirmed on Tuesday when United States Secret Service (USSS) chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN that it occurred.

“Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on the complex,” the statement said.

Biden has a history of owning dogs involved in serious biting incidents.

In 2021, reports surfaced that the president’s then-dog Major (also a German Shepherd) had been involved in two serious biting incidents. One year later, several Secret Service agents claimed that the White House lied about the incidents to minimize the impact.

Released under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by Judicial Watch, the documents revealed that the Secret Service attempted to downplay events and even reprimanded one of the agents for detailing the attack, fearing it would upset the Biden family.

“With dog bites, it’s always down to human failure,” says Luke Balsam, who runs dog training programmes at Luke’s Dog School.

“Most aggression that we see in dogs comes from fear. It’s not being happy with something and having to escalate their own behaviour because the environment is not changing.”