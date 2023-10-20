WEF Boasts BILLIONS of Humans Will Soon Be Replaced With AI Hybrids

The tyranny is spreading. Klaus Schwab has admitted the global elite are planning to depopulate the world and replace ordinary human beings with AI and transhumanist hybrids.

According to the WEF, humanity will be better equipped to deal with the challenges of the future if unborn children undergo gene editing to ensure they are free of diseases and disabilities, including psychological traits which the elite disapprove of.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai where he was lecturing 600 unelected bureaucrats about “How To Rule The World”, the WEF founder said that the WEF have the technology to become gods and engage in intelligent design to, in his words…“alter the human being.”

If that wasn’t dystopian enough, wait until you hear how Schwab is planning to to alter us.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to support the channel and gain access to uncensored content.

The WEF is laying the groundwork to take over every aspect of our lives. According to Schwab, it is his role to shape the “transformation” of the world in the current period and he plans on using genetic editing to change humanity on a cellular level – whether humanity at large consents or not.

This might sound like science fiction but as you are about to see, this dystopian plan has been operational for years.

WEF has been hiding in plain sight at the center of global affairs for more than 40 years, and if you take the time to dive into WEF’s Fourth Industrial Revolution material, you will realize that it’s all about transhumanism.

It’s about the merger of man and machine. This is the dystopian future WEF and their globalist allies are actively trying to implement, whether humanity at large agrees with it or not.

Schwab dreams of a world in which humans are connected to the cloud, able to access the internet through their own brains. This, of course, also means that your brain would be accessible to people who might like to tinker with your thoughts, emotions, beliefs and behavior, be they the technocratic elite themselves or random hackers. As noted by Schwab’s right-hand-man, Yuval Noah Harari, “humans are now hackable animals.”

For those who still think this is all a tin-foil hat wearing conspiracy theory, you should know that the US military has been talking about it for years.

DARPA Neurologist and Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program at Georgetown University, Washington DC, Dr. James Giordano, who is also a weapons expert, started his presentation at West Point NY Military Academy by saying, “The brain is and will be the 21st Century battlefield. End of story.”

Dr. Giordano talks about how Directed Energy can be and is being weaponized. Individuals’ brains can be targeted by microwaves, the type of 5G and soon to come 6G, of which you see antennas growing like mushrooms all over the word.

They tell you, it is to make your internet, and ever more sophisticated computers and smart phones faster, with more outreach capacity – and to help advance digitization.

This may all be true to some extent, but the real reason behind these microwave towers is to target YOU, the individual.

Why? Because as the Bible tells us, wicked doesn’t sleep. Not content with editing the genes of everybody who signed up for an experimental mRNA jab, the elite are intent on eradicating humanity from the face of the earth, in favor of augmented human beings, who will serve the elite in every way possible, without enjoying any human rights.

Anybody who has been paying attention knows that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is in full implementation.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, published his radical manifesto, “Shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution”, in 2018.

In it Schwab writes about such significant topics as Embedding Values in Technologies; The Internet of Things; Data Ethics; Artificial Intelligence and Robotics; and a special chapter on “Altering the Human Being”.

In this chapter, Schwab addresses biotechnologies, and neurotechnologies, transhumanism – precisely the science that Dr. Giordano was talking about in 2018 at the West Point Military Academy, and which is in full implementation.

If we connect the dots, we realize that the “Brain as the Battlefield of the Future” is NOW and that we were warned way in advance. According to Dr. Giordano, the science of neurotechnologies started some 40 years ago and he, Giordano, has been part of it for at least 35 years.

The globalist elite Death Cult has again given people warnings, according to its “rules” – way ahead of time, as part of the Revelation of the Method philosophy.

Why is it, that we never take note of such warnings?

Is it because normal people do not believe in so much built-in evil in humanity? Or, because we do not want to leave our “comfort zone”, our dystopian view of a “safe world”? We the people MUST break that boundary between comfort and reality. If not, we are doomed.

“If you are targeted there is virtually nothing you can do,” says William Binney, ex-NSA Technical Director and whistleblower. The NSA is the US National Security Agency, one of 15 US Intelligence Agencies.

The elites are hell bent on enslaving us in their techno-communist utopia.

A patent granted to Bill Gates awarded the self-appointed world health czar the“exclusive right” to computerize human bodies and use them as local wireless networks.

The human body is a vibrating, throbbing, pulsing gateway of tubes and tunnels, filled with electrolytes and all capable of transmitting information, the lifeblood of the internet and the 21st century. Now it has emerged that Gates’ Microsoft was granted “exclusive rights” to this ability of the body to act as a computer network.

If this sounds too much like science fiction, then you are welcome to check this out for yourself. Microsoft was awarded US Patent 6,754,472, which is titled: Method and apparatus for transmitting power and data using the human body.

It really should be science fiction, if you stop and think about it. Did anybody consult you about whether you are willing to hand over the exclusive rights to your body to Bill Gates?

Of course the answer is no. But Gates does not care. According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Gates has a “God-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.”

Kennedy Jr. goes on to warn that Bill Gates has used his money to systematically purchase “powers exceeding, in some respects, those wielded by presidents” and is using these powers to experiment on human beings like “guinea pigs“.

If you don’t want to be a guinea pig, you have to educate yourself about the plans of the elite and make plans to exit their matrix of control. This is what we are all about at The People’s Voice. Join our Locals community to join us in our mission.

Civil liberties groups have also expressed outrage over Gates’s move to patent the human body. “Body parts, in this case skin, should not be in any way patentable,” said Jim Thomas of the ETC group, which monitors developments in technology. “There are big questions here about whether individuals will be able to refuse this technology if it is used in, for example, tracking devices.”

But there is support for Gates from the globalist elite with whom Gates is working hand-in-hand. Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, Yuval Noah Harari, says there is no question that individuals will have no say whatsoever about whether their bodies will be used in this technology. According to Harari, “The designer of life will no longer be god, the WEF are going to be the designers of the future of life.”

Harari also explains why Gates’ patent on the human body is so important. Gates was at the forefront of the computer science revolution, according to Harari, and he is also at the forefront of “the revolution in the biological sciences.” And guess what? According to Harari, Bill Gates’ two revolutions are about to merge in one big scientific experiment.

Unfortunately, you and I are being lined up as the subjects of this experiment.

These shadowy elites have been working quietly behind the scenes for decades, but in recent years they have been exposed to the light. We are slowly but surely winning the fight. More and more people are waking up to truth about their agenda.

Here at the People’s Voice, we are determined to hold these globalist criminals accountable for their actions. But we need your help. Spread this video far and wide to help educate as many people as possible to what is really happening in the world today. Subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already. And join The People’s Voice Locals Community for exclusive and uncensored content, and to help support the channel. We can’t do it without you.

Watch: