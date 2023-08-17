WEF Declare ‘We Are Gods, If You Stand In Our Way, You Will Die’

A World Economic Forum insider has declared that the globalist elite are going to become gods, and if you interfere with this process there will be big trouble.

According to the globalists, the only way to stop them becoming gods is to kill them, and before you manage to do that, they will kill you.

This is the most direct and bloodthirsty warning from the WEF to date and it leaves no room for the mainstream media and their fact checkers to dissemble the facts and muddy the waters. There is no room for debate – the globalist elite have messiah complexes and they are hell-bent on playing god.

According to the WEF, a new one world religion has arrived and it unites all of humanity in worshiping at the altar of climate science, techno-communism and eugenics.

According to this WEF insider, if you don’t like the agenda of the globalist elite, you don’t have to participate, you can go and get yourself euthanized. If you pay close attention you will hear that he clearly states that they are going to become gods – and there is nothing you can do about it.

If you try and resist, they will kill you.

The chilling speech mirrors warnings delivered by Noah Yuval Harari, Klaus Schwab’s right-hand-man, in recent times.

Harari also mocks ordinary people as useless and hopeless, and tells humanity they have no future worth living in the brave new world of the WEF’s Agenda 2030 where the elite have the power of creation and destruction.

Klaus Schwab’s WEF has declared war on Christianity and other major religions. According to the WEF, there isn’t enough room for two saviors of mankind on this earth, and it’s time for Jesus to be consigned to the dustbin of history.

According to the WEF, Jesus is fake news, God is dead, and you do not have a soul. You are a “hackable animal” whose future has been determined for you, and you do not have the capacity for free will.

The World Economic Forum has spent decades quietly infiltrating democratically elected governments, penetrating cabinets and wielding an outsized influence on the world from the corridors of Schwab’s Swiss hideout in Davos.

These tyrants have now become arrogant and sure of their own success. They are no longer hiding in the shadows and pulling puppet strings from behind curtains.

According to Schwab, it is his role to shape the “transformation” of the world in the current period and he plans on using genetic editing to change humanity on a cellular level – whether they like it or not.

In globalist circles, the madness and messiah complexes run deep.

Bill Gates has a long history of playing god. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned us years ago about this trait in Gates’ psychopathic psychology.

According to Kennedy Jr, the World Health Organization is “conducting global social and medical experimentation” in accordance with the vision of their mega-donor Bill Gates and his “religious faith that he can use technology (vaccines and GMO agriculture) to make him the savior to all of humanity.”

“Gates’ strategy of buying WHO [World Health Organization] and purchasing control of US health officials like Tony Fauci & Deborah Birx” means the Microsoft co-founder can now “dictate global health policies affecting 7 billion people and to control the most intimate details of our lives,” said Kennedy Jr. on his Instagram page.

And Gates isn’t the only one.

WEF Agenda Contributor and long-time globalist scourge George Soros also claims he is a god and “the creator of everything.” However the billionaire financier also warns he is a “self-centred” god who believes “normal rules do not apply” to him.

The lunatics really have taken over the asylum. And it’s our job to take back control before it’s too late.

“I fancied myself as some kind of god …” Soros wrote in his book Soros on Soros. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.”

When asked by Britain’s Independent newspaper to elaborate on that statement, Soros doubled down: “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.”

In his book Soros also says: “I do not accept the rules imposed by others…. And in periods of regime change, the normal rules don’t apply.”

If you wonder what Soros means by this period of “regime change”, it has become clear that he was talking about the New World Order.

Clearly, the globalist elite have earmarked these times to usher in the long-threatened New World Order with its false promises of climate science, depopulation and eugenics.

But thanks to people like yourself, the masses are beginning to wake up to reality. Wanted posters have begun appearing in Europe demanding the arrest of Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Anthony Fauci and other globalist luminaries for “crimes against humanity.”

But there is so much more work to be done.

Forewarned is forearmed.

