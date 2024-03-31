WEF Declares Pedophilia ‘Sexual Orientation’ Must Be Added To LGBTQ+

The LGBTQ+ rainbow community must add a P according to the World Economic Forum in Davos which has declared that pedophilia is an acceptable sexual orientation that deserves respect.

According to Klaus Schwab and his globalist cronies, pedophiles must be added to the protected class of citizens in Western countries who identify as LGBTQ and enjoy the benefits of hate crime protection.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Under Schwab’s directive in countries including Trudeau’s Canada, anybody found guilty of insulting a pedophile could face five years to life in prison.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel.

Schwab boasted that the WEF had completely infiltrated the Canadian government and now we are seeing what that dystopian vision looks like in reality.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Trudeau seeking the power to imprison Canadians who the government suspect “might” commit a “hate crime” in the future.

That’s right – the Canadian government is going to make thought crimes punishable with decades in prison. It seems as though Trudeau read Orwell’s 1984 and thought it made a great instructional manual.

The thought crime policy will form part of the Trudeau’s far-left fascist ‘Online Harms Bill,’ which cracks down on any opposition to the regime’s authoritarian agenda.

One of the measures within the bill would grant the power to place individuals under house arrest and force them to wear an electronic tag if the state believes that individual might commit a hate crime in the future.

But it gets even worse.

Wait until you hear what the WEF-infiltrated Canadian government considers a “hate crime.”

Hint: it involves hurting the feelings by using nasty words to describe the WEF’s protected class of people.

This appeals to the WEF and their vision of destroying the family unit and depopulating the earth.

The WEF, which has ordered their army of influencers to begin pushing the narrative, wants to introduce an international policy that will require the majority of countries to decriminalize or at the very least relax their laws against pedophilia.

As though that wasn’t disturbing enough, other WEF influencers are convincing their followers to accept and cherish pedophiles as valuable members of society with unique gifts and insights due to the suffering they go through every day.

Raping and torturing children, and ruining their lives, does not equate to doing anything wrong, according to the global elite.

But insulting pedophiles and other protected species could result in decades in prison in Canada and other Western countries.

Something has gone very wrong here and you’d be forgiven for failing to understand exactly what is going on. It’s only when you delve into the deep reptile brain of the psychopathic elite that their depraved logic can be understood.

Judging by events in Spain last month, the movement to normalize pedophilia is succeeding. Parents were outraged as footage emerged of children aged 9 and younger being paraded around the streets wearing burlesque style lingerie, nipple shields, and wigs, with rainbow Pride flags attached to their backs.

Meanwhile in Germany, the government are considering proposals to open “body exploration rooms” for young children who wish to explore their sexuality with adults.

The elite are obsessed with legalizing pedophilia and they are putting out all stops to gaslight the public into accepting their vice.

The New York Times, always at the forefront of the globalist agenda, ran an op-ed arguing that pedophilia is not a crime.

Not to be outdone, CNN countered with an article proclaiming that pedophiles are not “monsters” or “social deviants living in the shadows.” According to CNN, it’s high-time for society to update its image of pedophiles.

CNN followed up this article with an even more explicit call for sympathy. According to CNN, we should reach out to them and seek to understand child rapists because “One cannot choose not to be a pedophile.”

The psychologist Jesse Bering, author of “Perv: The Sexual Deviant in All of Us,” also urges the reader to sympathize with child molesters, writing that people with pedophilia “aren’t living their lives in the closet; they’re eternally hunkered down in a panic room.”

Salon also got in on the act, urging us to meet and accept so-called virtuous pedophiles who supposedly want the best for our children.

And the BBC, which spent decades covering up for Jimmy Savile, Britain’s most notorious pedophile, also wants us to think positively about so-called new pedophiles.

The movement has made its way to Congress now too. When Klaus says jump, Democrats say how high.

The elite’s fascination with crimes against children confuses many normal people who cannot find it within themselves to understand such depraved tastes.

The award-winning former 60 Minutes journalist, Lara Logan, explains why the global elite are so obsessed with raping and torturing children.

As Logan explains, the elite are determined to defeat god.

Here at the People’s Voice we have been warning about the elite’s god delusions for many years. Lara Logan’s words should be taken very seriously. While they may be shocking to many, her words are, if anything, an understatement.

They are waging a spiritual war against our children that shows no signs of abating.

The reprobates have no unveiled a new flag to further their push for the normalization of their vice, as they continue to push for “civil rights for pedophiles.”

According to the pro-pedophile movement, April 25 is “Alice Day,” a special day for pedophiles to celebrate their “god-given sexuality.”

🚨 New pedo flag and “orientation” just dropped. Meet the “YAP” community: Youth Attracted Persons.



According to them, they are oppressed, and you are a hateful, fascist bigot if you oppose them.



Normalizing pedophilia was always the goal. They are the next victim class. pic.twitter.com/4payE37QMW — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) April 26, 2023

The reference is to Lewis Carroll, the author of Alice in Wonderland, who was allegedly a pedophile himself.

We’ve never heard of “Alice Day” before. Turns out it’s a day for pedophiles to celebrate their pedophilia. The reference is to Lewis Carroll, the author of Alice in Wonderland, who was allegedly a pedophile himself. pic.twitter.com/gZ3Pdvbmpe — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) April 26, 2023

Watch your children and keep them safe. This is one rabbit hole you do not want them to go down.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the global elite but we need your help. Subscribe to the channel, tell your friends and family about us, and join the People’s Voice Locals community for exclusive and uncensored content. We can’t do it without you.

Watch: