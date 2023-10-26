WHO Chief Says “Disinformation” Eroded Trust Between People & World Health Organization

The Director-General of the World Health Organization has called for world governments to “follow through with national ratification” of the WHO pandemic treaty after “disinformation” eroded “trust between people, governments and institutions.”

So Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is blaming “misinformation” for the public’s lack of trust in this deeply flawed globalist organization.

He conveniently forgot to mention that he and the WHO were actually the main sources of disinformation along with the likes of Dr Fauci.

TGP reported that the WHO chief made the comments at the the tenth Nikkei FT Communicable Diseases Conference in Tokyo.

Dr. Tedros: Last month, the UN general assembly adapted a political declaration on Pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, underscoring their commitment to meet shared threats with a shared response. The COVID-19 pandemic upended lives and livelihoods, disrupting societies and economies, and exposed and exacerbated political fault lines within and between nations. It eroded trust between people, governments and institutions fueled by a torrent of myth and disinformation. And it laid bare the searing inequalities of our world with the poorest and most vulnerable communities the hardest hit.

Tthe next pandemic is not a question of if, but of when, and we cannot afford to repeat the same mistake of the past. That’s why WHO member states are negotiating a new pandemic accord and amendments to the International Health Regulations to strengthen the legal framework for the global response to pandemics. And we can’t stop there. We must follow through with national ratification and accountable implementation.

For the sake of future generations, we must not go back to the old cycle of panic and neglect that left our world vulnerable. We are stronger together.

The reason people have lost trust in the WHO is because Dr. Tedros lies and covers for Communist China.

The Gateway Pundit recorded several outrageous and dangerous lies spread by Dr. Tedros during the pandemic. How dare he accuse ANYONE else of “misinformation” when he is the king of misinformation!