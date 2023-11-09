WHO: ‘We Have 10 Years of Pandemics Planned To Usher In Agenda 2030’

The World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that it has orchestrated ten years of pandemics, which will be used as an excuse to usher in ‘Agenda 2030.’

Starting in 2020, the WHO began rolling out the first wave of infectious diseases in the form of COVID-19.

Excess mortality across the world has soared since the Covid pandemic, helping to depopulate the planet – a key part of the globalist agenda.

NN reports: Over a year ago, Dr. Michael Yeadon, former VP and Chief of Science at Pfizer, warned that excess deaths will appear in the next 3-5 and even up to ten years, because of the false and criminal, untested mRNA vaxxes.

He elaborates. After all the boosters – 3 to 4 shots – the immune system has lost up to 80% of its defences.

Thus, people are more vulnerable to catching any kind of disease.

Plus, myocarditis and sudden deaths are on the rise – even in young people, especially those who practice sport or are sports professionals.

In addition, graphene oxide injection and other concoctions being injected, cause all sorts of cancers, mostly in reproductive systems of men and women, as well as several types of cancers of the blood, of the eyes causing blindness… liver and kidney diseases… and much more.

In addition, these injections, called vaccines, also cause massive infertility. In some countries life-childbirth was down by up to 40% in 2022.

Dr. Yeadon warned that the diseases will be very difficult to trace back to the vaxxes, but that’s where the origin is.

A clear eugenics agenda, mass depopulation, unprecedented.

Genocide is a word that doesn’t meet the extent of the atrocity that’s behind what we are living through — what the cabal is carrying out.

The UN Agenda 2030, alias Klaus Schwab’s (WEF) Great Reset and the nefarious, all-digitizing 4th Industrial Revolution, also includes an asset-stripping plan never seen and experienced before in human history. Assets of covid mandates-caused bankruptcies are sucked upwards into the vaults of the financial oligarchs and the Dark Invisible Financial Cabal – which is funding and orchestrating the WEF and which is in control of over 90% of the world’s mainstream media.

The Agenda 2030 (originally called Agenda 21) was prepared by a very long hand, dating back 60 to a hundred years. Be aware, the Dark Invisible Financial Cabal acts as a cult. In order to be successful, it has to tell the people what it is up to.

Indeed, over the past several decades we have received many warnings of what to expect – namely a Health Tyranny, enhanced by a fake Global Warming and Biodiversity Green agenda.

The New Green is a fascist neoliberal, make-believe environmental protection farse. In reality – far from environmental protection. To the contrary. Yet, people throughout the world fall for it. Propaganda is deadly. We have to stop it.

The Plan’s execution started in January 2020. First with a fake disease called Covid-19 – the mortality of which is about the same or less than that of the common flu, some 0.03% to 0.07%. And unbelievably – the Covid-19 pandemic – hit all 193 UN member countries at once, on the same day. The vast majority of the people believed it.

However, an intense media-driven fear campaign, with strictly totalitarian-enforced mandates of lockdowns and face masking, distancing people from each other, lowering their morale even further, i.e. their self-esteem, their defenses, insecurity, dictatorial measures, led to world tyranny.

It sounds like a project collaborated by the Tavistock Institute on Social Engineering of the Masses. (See also Daniel Estulin’s book of the same title).

Tavistock in close collaboration with DARPA, the secretive Pentagon think tank, specializes in mind-control, MK-Ultra, and societal manipulation through the mass media and often deadly false flag events.

The Global West has quietly suspended in most countries their Constitutions, either by silent decree or by Parliamentary votes, where Parliamentarians were co-opted to be part of the crime. But the vast majority of the population has no idea.

They still refer to democracy — when “democracy” we never had in the last 2000 years and beyond.

And just to be sure that we all understand what the Greek term “democracy” really meant – supposedly born in Delphi, Greece, some 800 years BC and first practiced in ancient Athens 507 years BC by Athenian leader Cleisthenes. It meant one person one vote – but only for educated males, who were qualified for sociopolitical decisions.

Just a word on our sloganized and vastly over-used term democracy.

This is what Google has to say:

Athenian democracy was a system of government where all [free] male citizens [age 20 and above] [slaves excluded] could attend and participate in the assembly which governed the city-state. This was a democratic form of government where the people or ‘demos’ had real political power. Athens, therefore, had a direct democracy.

You may want to make a note of it before using the misleading term “democracy” freely again. Let’s first see what we mean by “democracy” and how we have learned to manipulate it for the service of the powerful.

This brief observation on democracy may be important if ever we get back to “democracy” in a new society.

Let’s make sure that the term is defined clearly in every Constitution of every sovereign country.

Back to excess deaths.

What can we do?

For most of the vaxxed population, it’s too late.

They can just hope that their shot was not deadly, or that it may have been a placebo. In every trial – which this entire vaxx crime was and is – there are placebos.

We should inform as many people as we can of these horrendous circumstances – of the excess deaths and of the whys – so that people wake up and do not get drawn into vaxxing anymore, and so that they help others wake up.

We should initiate criminal procedures against all governments who knowingly participated in this crime, especially the Health Ministers and the management of WHO, the UN system, the WEF — and the eugenist oligarch suspects we all know.

And indeed, get to the bottom of the Cabal.

A Grand Jury trial has already determined the guilty – with evidence statements by witnesses from the key organizations behind this magnum crime. See all the sub-links in the “Stop World Control” video below.

We must immediately stop and resist any activity linked to the infamous UN Agenda 2030 and the WEF’s Great Reset; derail with all means we have at our disposal the 4th Industrial Revolution’s digitization process, starting with undoing any advances that have been made with digital money, body-implanted chips – whose purpose it is to enslave humanity – and on a wider score to transhumanize humanity.

We must stop this monstrous crime of biblical proportions NOW.

In short, we should prepare for a massive Nuremberg 2.0.

Without delay.

See this Must-See 31-min video on THE PLAN with several links to related videos, including the one of the Grand Jury and its results – plus large-print easily understandable, down-to-earth text, explaining what we are living and how we can get out of it.

See this.

Here, are some key quotes from the Stop World Control text:

“The Tyranny is 100% dependent on the ignorance of the public. The solution is, therefore, to inform the people around us.”

“Once People know what is really happening, they will stop complying and will start resisting.”

“We offer you a powerful tool to open the eyes of your friends, family, and community.”

“High-level experts from the WHO, United Nations, US & UK Military, British Secret Services, CDC, Pfizer, and the UK Government reveal the evidence that the pandemic is used to install a world dictatorship.”

“They presented their evidence to the world during Grand Jury proceedings with 11 international lawyers and a judge.”

“The experts identify the powerful entities that are able to install this powerful dictatorship.

“They explain how they orchestrate and implement it, and what their ultimate agenda is for humanity.”

“The supreme level of brainwashing is when an entire population calls human history a conspiracy theory.”

“All this information is revealed in the Grand Jury Evidence. You can download it here: StopWorldControl.com/jury

“This powerful document can wake up the world. Please share it far and wide.”