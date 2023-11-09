Photographers For Major News Agencies Were Embedded With Hamas During Oct 7 Attack

Photographers working for major news outlets knew that the Hamas attack was coming and were embedded with them as they entered Israel on October 7th.

Honest Reporting has revealed that Gaza-based employees of the Associated Press (AP) and Reuters, who also do contract work for CNN and The New York Times, were embedded with Hamas during their killing spree across southern Israel.

This begs the question how did the Israeli government and its state-of-the-art military and surveillance network not know that the attack was coming?

According to the Dossier: The report asks many compelling questions:

What were they doing there so early on what would ordinarily have been a quiet Saturday morning? Was it coordinated with Hamas? Did the respectable wire services, which published their photos, approve of their presence inside enemy territory, together with the terrorist infiltrators? Did the photojournalists who freelance for other media, like CNN and The New York Times, notify these outlets? Judging from the pictures of lynching, kidnapping and storming of an Israeli kibbutz, it seems like the border has been breached not only physically, but also journalistically.

It seems plausible that these “journalists” had advance knowledge of the attack and did nothing to warn authorities of the planned massacre. Not only that, the photos and videos of that horrific day show that these photojournalists were embedded with Hamas without any apparel that identifies them as press.

The report even documents that one of the men, Hassan Eslaiah, who works for AP and CNN, deleted evidence of his involvement in the assault, in which Eslaiah was dressed in plainclothes.

On X.com, a photo surfaced this evening of Eslaiah embracing Yahya Sinwar, the highest ranking Hamas official in Gaza. Sinwar has been convicted of committing several murders and acts of terrorism

While Reuters is based in London, The Associated Press, CNN, and The New York Times are all headquartered in the United States, where it is illegal to provide material support to Hamas, because the jihadist group is listed as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The AP, for its part, has long had disturbingly cozy ties with Hamas in Gaza, having once shared an office space with the intelligence services of the jihadi group. Israeli forces demolished the building in 2021, sparking outrage with the usual suspects in the corporate media.

Now, it’s certainly worth wondering whether these corporate media outfits could be implicated in a congressional and/or criminal investigation into the activities of their paid staffers and contractors in Gaza.