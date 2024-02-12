ABC News: ‘90% of Americans Think Joe Biden Has Dementia’

A poll conducted by ABC News has found that a whopping 86 percent of Americans feel that Joe Biden is not mentally fit to run the country.

The poll was carried out Saturday, after the Special Counsel report that described Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” and after he ended up angrily yelling at reporters for asking questions about his obvious dementia.

Modernity.news reports: The poll also found that 73 percent, almost three quarters, of Democrats think Biden is too old to serve, and a whopping 91 percent of Independents feel the same way.

Critics have charged that ABC News has attempted to mask the ‘mainstreaming’ of Biden’s cognitive decline by also throwing Trump into the ‘too old to run’ mix.

Rather than focus on the figures with regards to Biden, the sitting President, the report goes to great lengths to include Trump, noting that “the figure includes 59% of Americans who think both [Biden] and former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner, are too old and 27% who think only Biden is too old.”

It further states that “Sixty-two percent of Americans think Trump, who is 77, is too old to serve as president,” and goes on to focus on Trump being indicted on federal charges.

Buried at the bottom of the article are findings of the poll that most Americans believe Trump would do a better job of handling immigration and the border than Biden by 44 to 26 percent, and the handling of crime (41%-28%), the economy (43%-31%) and inflation (41%-31%).

As we highlighted earlier, Trump called for cognitive tests for anyone running for President to become mandatory during a Saturday rally, asserting that if you asked Biden what MAGA stands for “he would not be able to tell you,” because his “brain is not working too well.”

The comments come in the wake of a week replete with examples of Biden’s mental acuity failing him, prompting even the staunchest leftists and people within the Democratic Party to admit there is a problem.

Meanwhile, Biden today posted a 30 second Super Bowl PSA complaining about the size of ice cream packaging.

