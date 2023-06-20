American Medical Association: ‘Body Mass Index Scale Is Racist’

Obese people in America can finally relax. According to the American Medical Association, the Body Mass Index (BMI) scale is “racist” and must be ditched completely.
According to the AMA, BMI has caused “historical harm” and has been exploited for “racist exclusion,” and even by eugenicists.
The AMA says that body shape should be reevaluated “across race and ethnic groups, sexes, genders,” and that medical professionals should not use the BMI as a measurement of healthy weight.
“BMI does not appropriately represent racial and ethnic minorities,” the AMA states on it’s website.
Summit.news reports: The BMI simply uses height and weight to determine if a person is overweight or not.
Now, somehow, that’s only applicable to whitey.