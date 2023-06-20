American Medical Association: ‘Body Mass Index Scale Is Racist’

Obese people in America can finally relax. According to the American Medical Association, the Body Mass Index (BMI) scale is “racist” and must be ditched completely.

According to the AMA, BMI has caused “historical harm” and has been exploited for “racist exclusion,” and even by eugenicists.

The AMA says that body shape should be reevaluated “across race and ethnic groups, sexes, genders,” and that medical professionals should not use the BMI as a measurement of healthy weight.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“BMI does not appropriately represent racial and ethnic minorities,” the AMA states on it’s website.

NEW – American Medical Association now says BMI is "racist" because the measurement was designed based on white bodies in the 19th century.https://t.co/RwiaycgcP9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 19, 2023

Summit.news reports: The BMI simply uses height and weight to determine if a person is overweight or not.

Now, somehow, that’s only applicable to whitey.

fats will come up with everything to avoid putting the burger down pic.twitter.com/uSN0JsLmRP — hachiman 🧙‍♂️ (@h8chiman) June 19, 2023

Data is racist… — onemorecomma (@0nemorecomma) June 19, 2023

“BMI is weight divided by height”, how can that possibly be racist?



Even if it is no reflection on health, wouldn’t it require a racial component to be racist🤔 — VernAcular (@realVernAcular) June 19, 2023

Does that make a heart attack a Hate Crime? — The Fulcrum 🧀🐀 (@AbeLopezAuthor) June 19, 2023