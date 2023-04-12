Why Has Alex Soros Made So Many Visits To The Biden White House?

Records confirm that Alex Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, has held several documented meetings at the Biden White House.

It would appear that Alex Soros has quietly become a de-facto White House “ambassador,” having made at least 14 visits there on behalf of his Father since President Biden took office.

InfoWars reports: According to White House visitor logs reviewed by Fox News (and first reported by the NY Post), the 38-year-old Alex Soros visited the White House over 14 times.

His latest trips include visiting Dec. 1 with then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s advisor Nina Srivastava, who also worked on Biden’s presidential campaign, the logs show.

Later that evening. the younger Soros was one of 330 people who attended a lavish state dinner on the White House South Lawn hosted by the president and First Lady Jill Biden honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and Macron’s wife, Brigitte.

A day later, Alexander Soros — who chairs the powerful, liberal grant-making network Open Society Foundations founded by his dad — met with both Advisor to the Counselor of President Mariana Adame and Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, records show. -NY Post

“[It’s] notable that almost all, with the exception of Ron Klain, who had the president’s ear, obviously were involved in national security,” said Matt Palumbo, author of “The Man Behind the Curtain”‘ during a Monday appearance on “Fox & Friends First.”

“Ukraine is a country where the Soros family has unfortunately boasted a lot of influence. There is tens, if not hundreds of billions of dollars being thrown around there. So I think that will be something worth circling back on in coming months or years.”

Despite George Soros’ notorious sway among political circles, Palumbo said the younger Soros could someday boast even more power, noting Alex has been flaunting his influence on social media with pictures of himself alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama. -Fox News

“He’s standing on $11 million of his own money. Now, that may seem like a drop in the bucket compared to his father. And it is, but it’s not going to be that way forever,” Palumbo continued.

“The way I would put it is George Soros, over his career, has spent around $20 billion, his Open Society Foundation, which is the vehicle by which he makes this spending, has around $20 billion on its balance sheet. So when Alex takes over, he has a war chest that is basically able to, I would say, at a minimum, double the amount of damage his father is going to do and probably more.”

The Democrat party is basically the progressive party of George Soros now, but Alex has been to The White House 14 times since 2021 pic.twitter.com/OcLcex6fPb — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) April 10, 2023

“The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western Civilization. The Biden administration and rogue prosecutor movement may be [its] most damaging purchase in America to date,” said Mike Howell, the director of the Heritage Foundation‘s Oversight Project (via PJ Media).

And according to Judicial Watch‘s Tom Fitton, Alex Soros’ White House visits showed “an outsize policy influence in the Biden administration.”

“Don’t be distracted by Alex’s name in the visitor log; it’s a George Soros rep they’re looking to meet with at the Biden White House,” Fitton continued, adding “He’s still calling the shots, it’s his money, his foundations.”