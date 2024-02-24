Biden’s DOJ To Arrest Independent Journalist Steve Baker for Exposing Truth About J6

Biden’s DOJ has announced plans to arrest and prosecute Independent Media journalist Steve Baker for the crime of exposing the truth about what really happened on January 6.
“BREAKING: DOJ asks Steve Baker (@TPC4USA) to turn himself in next week to face misdemeanour charges for covering J6 as an independent journalist,” reported journalist Stephen Horn on X.
Baker responds: “Game on.”
The targeting of Baker by the Biden regime is a clear example of a selective and vindictive prosecution.
Steve has been covering the J6 protests and subsequent coverup in detail over the last few years.
