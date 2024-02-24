Biden’s DOJ To Arrest Independent Journalist Steve Baker for Exposing Truth About J6

Biden’s DOJ has announced plans to arrest and prosecute Independent Media journalist Steve Baker for the crime of exposing the truth about what really happened on January 6.

“BREAKING: DOJ asks Steve Baker (@TPC4USA) to turn himself in next week to face misdemeanour charges for covering J6 as an independent journalist,” reported journalist Stephen Horn on X.

BREAKING: DOJ asks Steve Baker (@TPC4USA) to turn himself in next week to face misdemeanor charges for covering J6 as an independent journalist — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) February 24, 2024

Baker responds: “Game on.”

Misdemeanors? For what? Terrorism? Is there such a thing as misdemeanor terrorism charges? 60 other journalists entered the Capitol on J6. Do we all have to see the world through the same prism?



Here we go. Game on. I will not take a plea deal. — Steve Baker – TPC (@TPC4USA) February 24, 2024

The targeting of Baker by the Biden regime is a clear example of a selective and vindictive prosecution.

Steve has been covering the J6 protests and subsequent coverup in detail over the last few years.