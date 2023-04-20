Biden’s Interior Secretary Crys During Congressional Hearing – “Climate Change Is A Crisis Of Our Lifetime!”

April 20, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 1
Interior secretary Deb Haaland
Joe Biden’s Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland started crying during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

During the hearing Haaland was called out by a Republican lawmaker for lying under oath

The former congresswoman from New Mexico appeared to start crying while talking about “climate change.”

“All of this is because climate change is the crisis of our lifetime!” she said

