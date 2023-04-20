Biden’s Interior Secretary Crys During Congressional Hearing – “Climate Change Is A Crisis Of Our Lifetime!”

Joe Biden’s Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland started crying during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.
During the hearing Haaland was called out by a Republican lawmaker for lying under oath
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The former congresswoman from New Mexico appeared to start crying while talking about “climate change.”
“All of this is because climate change is the crisis of our lifetime!” she said
Niamh Harris
Writer at The People's Voice