CNN Tells Viewers To Switch Their Diets to Bill Gates’ Carcinogenic Lab-Grown Meat

CNN has begun ordering viewers to immediately switch their diets to Bill Gates carcinogenic “lab-grown” fake meat.

As The People’s Voice reported, the U.S. government approved Gates’ lab-grown meat sales to the public for the first time, issuing a “no questions” response to the request for approval, despite scientific evidence the fake meat products funded by Bill Gates cause “turbo cancers” in humans.

Alongside Gates’ company Upside Foods, fake chicken producer Good Meat also won approval from the Biden regime to be sold to the public.

Covering the federal approval for the two cancer-causing fake meat companies to publicly sell “cultivated chicken,” CNN excitedly boasted that Americans are “preparing to taste” their lab-grown products.

According to CNN, the American people are going to love Bill Gates’ Frankenstein foods.

WATCH:

Americans prepare to taste lab-grown chicken pic.twitter.com/aDTjNhVBpq — CNN (@CNN) July 15, 2023

Slaynews.com reports: Gates-funded Upside claims its meat tastes more like the real thing than other faux meat companies because it comes “directly from animal cells,” making it questionable for vegans or vegetarians to consume.

“Rather than raising whole chickens, pigs, or cows, we grow only the meat we want to eat—directly from real animal cells,” the company explains on its website.

“At scale, it will be a more humane and future-friendly way to grow high-quality food for meat lovers everywhere.”

CNN’s pro-in-vitro “meat” report comes as unelected globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF) have made it clear in recent years they would like to see meat phased out of the global food supply chain in order to combat “climate change.”

One speaker at the WEF’s annual summit earlier this year in January, Siemens AG Chairman Jim Hagemann, told the conference that “If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact.

“Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire the innovation of food systems.”

WATCH:

Hagemann’s line of thinking on synthetic meat has also been touted by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Klaus Schwab’s globalist organization has been at the forefront of attempting to promote lab-grown meat as a solution to “climate change.”

The WEF is heavily promoting the replacement of meat with lab-grown products.

But as Slay News recently reported, a study has found that fake meat is 25 times worse for the environment than real beef.