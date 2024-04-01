Doctors Alarmed at Mysterious Cancer Epidemic: “Something Diabolical Is Happening”

Some of the world’s top doctors are highlighting the ‘alarming’ trend of cancer cases spreading like wildfire among patients aged under 50.

Details of the turbo cancer epidemic are still being suppressed by the mainstream media.

Discernreport.com reports: Illustrating the scale of the problem, the annual cancer incidence rate among British individuals aged between 25 and 49 has reportedly reached 162.4 cases per 100,000 people. This represents a 22 per cent increase over the figure in the 1990s. At the global level, a study published in the BMJ Oncology journal last year revealed that, between 1990 and 2019, there was a 79 percent surge in the incidence of early-onset cancer and a 27 percent higher number of early-onset cancer deaths.

Cancers previously seen as being more common in older age groups are increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults. Examples include breast, colorectal, esophageal, gastric, and pancreatic cancers, among others. With healthcare systems still struggling to recover from the impact of policies imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is growing concern that in the years ahead, the burden on national economies will escalate still further.

The fall in the nutrient content of the global food supply

While diet is being discussed as a contributory cause to the rise in cancer cases, important scientific evidence that could help explain the phenomenon would appear to be being ignored. Of particular relevance are studies conducted in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland, and other countries, which show that the nutrient content of the global food supply has fallen significantly over the past 70 to 80 years. The suspected causes of this include the increasing worldwide shift towards industrial forms of agriculture.

In some cases, the reduction in nutrient levels has been dramatic. Between 1951 and 1999, for example, the calcium content of broccoli in Canada fell by almost 63 percent. Similarly, the vitamin A content of Canadian broccoli fell by almost 56 percent, with the vitamin B2 content falling by almost 43 percent and the vitamin B1 content by 40 percent. Changes in nutrient levels for potatoes were also concerning, with iron and vitamin C content falling by over 57 percent, vitamin B2 by 50 percent, vitamin B3 by 45 percent and, most disturbingly of all, vitamin A by 100 percent. With similar reductions being seen in other countries, it is unthinkable that this would not result in negative health consequences.

Significantly, therefore, Dr. Matthias Rath’s Cellular Medicine research has revealed that long-term deficiencies of vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients are the primary cause of chronic diseases such as cancer. Based on this finding, a patented combination of nutrients has now been successfully tested against more than 55 different types of cancer cells. Cutting-edge scientific studies carried out at the Dr. Rath Research Institute have demonstrated that these nutrients are able to inhibit cancer cell invasion and metastasis, cancer cell multiplication and tumor growth, the formation of new blood vessels to feed tumors (angiogenesis), as well as induce the natural death of cancer cells (apoptosis).

Reversing the worldwide rise in cancer cases will necessitate improving global nutrient intakes. Achieving this for people of all ages could lead to a significant reduction in the overall number of cases, including those now being seen in younger people. Towards this goal, as well as encouraging and facilitating the use of science-based nutrient supplementation, governments should also consider promoting organic agriculture. Research shows that food produced organically contains higher levels of nutrients.

COVID-19 vaccines and ‘turbo cancers’

Action also needs to be taken regarding the use of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. Research published in the Viruses journal suggests these experimental injections could significantly inhibit DNA damage repair. The effective repair of DNA – the biological software of each cell – is essential for maintaining a proper immune defense and protecting against a multitude of diseases, including cancer.

In the years ahead, far from successfully reversing the rise in cancer incidence, the continued use of these vaccines could potentially even increase the number of cases. Indeed, some observers are already linking the shots to rapidly developing so-called ‘turbo cancers.’ In this respect, with mRNA vaccine profiteer Pfizer recently making a $43 billion bet that cancer will become more prevalent in future, questions are being asked as to whether it knows something that it hasn’t disclosed. Rather than treating the pharma industry as benevolent saviors of humankind, it is time for governments to realize that reversing the cancer ‘epidemic’ also requires confronting the entities that are benefiting from it.