Dutch Queen Tells WEF Panel Biometric Digital ID’s Could Track Vaccination Status

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has called for universal digital ID’s that could be used to track everything from financial transactions to vaccination status.

The introduction of biometric digital identity cards could be used by governments to track “who actually got a vaccination or not,” the Dutch Queen said at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos this week.

She said: “It’s also good for school enrollment, it’s good for health, who actually got a vaccination or not, it’s good to get your subsidies from the government”

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at WEF24:



“A digital ID is good for knowing who got their vaccination or not”



They literally think you are a slave and they get to tell you what is injected in your body, for the “greater good” of course. pic.twitter.com/HaDXfZeDu4 — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) January 19, 2024

Breitbart reports: Queen Máxima, a longtime social justice campaigner who has served as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA) since 2009, urged for the wider adoption of biometric digital ID cards globally during a WEF panel discussion titled “Comparing Notes on Financial Inclusion” on Thursday.

“When I started this job, there were actually very little countries in Africa or Latin America that had one ubiquitous type of ID, and certainly that was digital and certainly that was biometric… We’ve really worked with all our partners to actually help grow this, and the interesting part of it is that yes, it is very necessary for financial services, but not only.”

Aside from financial services, the Argentinian-born Dutch Queen went on to argue that the use of digital IDs could be used to keep track of “school enrolment” and to help people to receive welfare from the government.

In addition, Queen Máxima argued that digital IDs are “good for health” in that governments could use the system to track “who actually got a vaccination or not”.

The Dutch Queen has also been one of the leading proponents of the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to increase “financial inclusion”. While CBDCs function similarly to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, they are not based on a decentralised network but rather controlled by a central bank, which critics argue could potentially give the government the ability to track all financial transactions made by the public.