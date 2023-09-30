FBI Discover ‘Sickening’ Satanic Elite Pedophile Ring Involving Major Politicians

The FBI have discovered evidence of an online Satanic pedophile ring involving major politicians and powerful businessmen, according to a bombshell report by The Guardian.

A New York City gun possession arrest led the FBI down a disturbing rabbit hole of criminality that exposed a global online cult of elite satanic pedophiles preying on children online.

After 23-year-old Angel Almeida from Queens, New York, was arrested on gun charges in 2021 the FBI began investigating a group called 764 that Almeida was involved with.

Federal prosecutors in February added charges related to child sex crimes and enticement of minors to Almeida’s gun charges.

Infowars.com reports: The FBI was tipped off that Almeida’s social media activity contained child sex abuse with an Instagram profile called, “@necropedocell,” featuring an image of a bound and gagged child.

A raid of Almeida’s home resulted in law enforcement finding hundreds of child sex abuse files on four different digital devices as well as a “blood covenant” drawing showing a creepy hooded person, symbols smeared with actual blood and a pledge to “walk with” Satan “always.”

According to law enforcement documents, court records and Guardian sources, the cult “has victimized dozens if not hundreds of minors” globally.

Earlier this month, the FBI issued its first warning about 764, explaining the group is “deliberately targeting minor victims on publicly available messaging platforms to extort them into recording or livestreaming acts of self-harm and producing child sexual abuse material.”

The Bureau also noted the pedophilic satanists are specifically targeting “youth identifying as LGBTQ+ or youth who struggle with mental health issues.”

One of Almeida’s alleged Instagram posts showed him standing in front of a black flag with the Order of Nine Angels (O9A) logo, which is reportedly “a worldwide Satanist … group which embraces elements of neo-Nazism and white supremacy.”

764, with thousands of members, uses children’s games like Roblox to reach out to young people as well as platforms such as Discord and Telegram.

The group uses blackmail to get minors to perform sex acts and even self-harm on camera, with Almeida himself convincing a girl to cut her wrists and send him the film, according to prosecutors.

Almeida was recently found competent to stand trial, which will begin on Dec. 4, and will face the maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.