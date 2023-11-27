Former Police Officer Convited Of Murdering George Floyd, Stabbed in prison

Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, has been stabbed almost to death, by a fellow inmate in prison.
His attack reporedly took place on Friday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona on Friday afternoon, 1,638 miles from his family. Nobody bothered to tell Chauvin’s family or his lawyer that another inmate had attacked him.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Chauvin, who is now said to be stable in hoopital, is serving a 22.5-year sentence for the 2020 death that sparked the BLM riots.
RT reports: The US Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that an inmate was assaulted at the facility on Friday, though did not provide a name, only saying the victim received “life-saving measures” before they were taken to a hospital for treatment. The AP source added that Chauvin was “seriously injured” in the attack, though the extent of his injuries are unclear.
Chauvin was transferred to the Tucson prison from a maximum-security facility in Minnesota last year, set to serve out two sentences simultaneously: a 22.5-year conviction for Floyd’s murder and a separate 21-year sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.
Floyd lost his life in police custody, detained on suspicion of passing off a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store in Minneapolis. Chauvin was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in footage of the altercation.
The video sparked nationwide outrage, with protests and riots erupting across hundreds of American cities throughout the summer of 2020.
Floyd’s final words, “I can’t breathe,” became a rallying cry for demonstrators, with the Black Lives Matter movement deeming Floyd’s death an example of “racist” policing. Medical examiners ruled that fentanyl and methamphetamine found in his system had nothing to do with his death.
Chauvin’s defense team has moved to overturn his convictions, arguing their client did not cause Floyd’s death, but the US Supreme Court rejected an appeal to his murder sentence last week. A separate appeal for his federal civil rights charge is still ongoing.
According to Tucker Carlson, the official story that claims Floyd was murdered by a ‘racist’ white police police officer was a lie perpetuated by the Democrats and the media
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Top Hungarian MP Says Today’s Germany Could Do What Hitler Did But Faster - November 27, 2023
- UN Accuses Israel Of Attacking Peacekeeping Patrol During Truce - November 27, 2023
- Former Police Officer ConvitedOf Murdering George Floyd, Stabbed in prison - November 27, 2023
Be the first to comment