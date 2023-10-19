Former WEF Member Turned Whistleblower Warns About Globalists Plan To Microchip People

The global elite plan to coerce populations into having microchips implanted under their skin to be able to access digital currencies, Universal Basic Income (UBI) and other services, according to German economist Richard Werner.

Werner, who is a former WEF ‘Global Leader for Tomorrow’ turned whistleblower, urged caution on the emerging technologies during a discussion last year at the International Science Summit 2022

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He said that the WEF had purposely stopped short of showing people what a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) would look like because it involves an under-the-skin implant about the size of a grain of rice.

Former WEF 'Global Leader for Tomorrow' turned whistleblower, economist Professor Richard Werner, explains how—according to his sources—CBDCs will ultimately be held on small microchips implanted under the skin, and Universal Basic Income will be used to entice people into… pic.twitter.com/ynBoAPhDRY — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 18, 2023

“And that grain of rice is your entire wallet?” an interviewer asked Werner. He replied: “Yes, it’s your digital ID, your wallet, it can be your passport, your key.”

InfoWars reports: Werner highlighted RFID technologies featured on debit and credit cards that allow data to be transferred via a swipe are “conditioning” people to gradually accept “contactless” interactions as an everyday part of life.

“Now of course what we found with our debit cards or credit cards is they’ve already now moved to the system in RFID chips, RFID technology where you just wave the thing. Contactless,” Werner described. “That is sort of conditioning us in this direction that in the future you’ll just wave your hand because you’ve got the microchip implant under your skin.”

“And each step there’s a rational reason,” he continued. “It’s easier just to wave this, isn’t it? It’s much faster because we always have to wait in the queues as everyone types in their numbers and all that, to just wave it as quicker.”

“But the next rationalization would be, well, but you can lose your card, somebody can steal your card, and then you’re just waving, it’s kind of risky, well, wouldn’t it be nice if you couldn’t lose it, and nobody could steal it? You know.”