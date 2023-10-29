Israeli Leader: “It’s Time To Turn Gaza Into Dresden! Gas the Palestinians Now!”

Israeli politician Moshe Feiglin has declared that Israel will soon begin the process of gassing all remaining Palestinians living in Gaza, with the aim of complete and total “annihilation” of Palestinian civilians living near Israel.

"We still have not revenged in a biblical way…we did not burn Gaza to ashes immediately. Create a tremendous humanity crisis. Level the entire area. Do not leave a stone upon stone in Gaza. Gaza needs to turn to Dresden. Annihilate Gaza now!"#Israeli politician Moshe Feiglin pic.twitter.com/SwC8zYMw6a — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 26, 2023

Moshe Feiglin, Israeli politician and former Knesset member, said in an interview with Aljazeera that the only solution is the “complete destruction of Gaza, before invading it… Destruction like Dresden and Hiroshima, without a nuclear weapon.” pic.twitter.com/27Un8qSLtZ — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 26, 2023

"DESTROY, ANNIHILATE, KILL" – Israeli lawmaker Moshe Feiglin calls for genocide on national TV pic.twitter.com/NDi0KNlVwU — Uncaptured News (@UncapturedNews) October 18, 2023

Summit.news reports: While one might want to dismiss Feiglin’s comments as the ravings of a lunatic, the Israeli government is following his plan exactly.

France 24 shared satellite images of the damage from Israel’s airstrikes showing entire city blocks have been leveled.

🔴 #Gaza's #Hamas-run health ministry says more than 7,000 #Palestinians, mostly civilians and many of them children, have been killed by #Israel's bombardments since October 7.



📸 Before/after satellite images show the extent of the mass destruction in the enclave 👇 pic.twitter.com/A3vDKy783p — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 27, 2023

Gaza authorities have claimed the 12,000 tons of explosives Israel’s dropped on Gaza “is equivalent to the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in Japan” in 1945.

Israel has rained over 12,000 tons of explosives on Gaza since October 7.



A genocide is unfolding before our eyes, and Western leaders are cheering it on. pic.twitter.com/2wOjuJ0wvk — sarah (@sahouraxo) October 25, 2023

Israel’s oldest reservist was proudly filmed telling IDF soldiers to kill Palestinian “families, mothers and children” — including their own Palestinian neighbors in Israel — and “erase the memory of them.”

“These animals can no longer live.”



Ezra Yachin, a 95-year-old Israeli army reservist, is seen inciting “every Jew with a weapon” to kill Palestinians and “erase the memory of them” pic.twitter.com/LUQs0XoR5U — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 13, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the slaughter by claiming that Jews are “the people of the light” and Palestinians are “the people of darkness” and his war is fulfilling “the prophecy of Isaiah.”

NOW – Netanyahu: "We are the people of the light, they are the people of darkness… we shall realize the prophecy of Isaiah." pic.twitter.com/ge1mlE7iez — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 25, 2023

Rather than push back against this insanity, our Secretary of State Antony Blinken is doing everything in his power to justify Israel’s war crimes by claiming Hamas’ attack on Israel was “the equivalent of ten 9/11s” and comparing Hamas’ attacks to the Holocaust!

WATCH: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Hamas' attack on Israel "is the equivalent of ten 9/11s." pic.twitter.com/RfiHAqXaVz — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 13, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: I stand here as a Jew as well. My grandfather fled pogroms in Russia. My stepfather survived Auschwitz, Dachau and Majdanek – I understand the horror of Hamas' actions.



– He continues to attempt to place blame on Russia for everything. pic.twitter.com/fFWXyiWG6R — Russian Market (@runews) October 12, 2023

America used to be a neutral arbiter in the Middle East but now we’re totally in the tank for Israel and helping facilitate their war crimes!

🇮🇱🇵🇸🇺🇳🚨‼️ Compare the applause for the Palestinian and the Israeli ambassadors at the UN.



🤷‍♂️👏 pic.twitter.com/RsPZ8ICzPy — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) October 26, 2023

A CBS News/YouGov last week found the majority of Americans do not want the US to send “weapons and supplies” to Israel for their war with Gaza but the DC regime has already sent aircraft carriers and thousands of troops to the region to ensure the slaughter continues!