WHO Declares Global Disinformation Crisis: “We Must Lock Up Conspiracy Theorists” 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged governments to declare a “global disinformation emergency” and begin locking up people who spread non-mainstream opinions online.
Over 200 health journals funded by the WHO called on the United Nations’ global health body to declare martial law worldwide due to the ongoing threat of alternative news. They also urged government’s to impose strict new lockdowns due to the ongoing threat of so-called “global boiling.”
“Over 200 health journals call on the United Nations, political leaders, and health professionals to recognise that climate change and biodiversity loss are one indivisible crisis and must be tackled together to preserve health and avoid catastrophe. This overall environmental crisis is now so severe as to be a global health emergency,” declared the BMJ, a UK weekly peer-reviewed medical journal, in a statement on Wednesday.
Infowars.com reports: What the scientists failed to mention is that they’re funded by the very global body they’re calling on to implement the health emergency.
In other words, the WHO is essentially laying the groundwork for it to declare another emergency similar to the one they issued in response to the COVID plandemic in 2020.
This comes as WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus urged other nations to adopt its Pandemic Accords in part to combat “disinformation.”
COVID-19 “eroded trust between people, governments and institutions, fuelled by a torrent of mis- and disinformation,” Ghebreyesus claimed on Thursday.
“The next pandemic is not a question of if, but of when. And we cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes of the past.”
