UN Chief Claims ‘Global Warming Has Ended’ and ‘Global Boiling Has Begun’

UN chief Antonio Guterres has declared the “era of global boiling has begun” as the globalist elite prepare to roll out the next phase in the climate change hoax in order to depopulate the world, humiliate the masses, and bolster the coffers of the elite at the expense of ordinary, working people.

The UN World Meteorological Organisation and European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said in a joint statement it was “extremely likely” July 2023 would break the record of the hottest month in history.

But Mr Guterres said we “don’t have to wait for the end of the month to know this. Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning.”

“The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived,” he continued. “The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable. And the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable.”

There is just one problem for the UN chief and his fellow global elites. Brave whistleblowers from inside these institutions are coming forward to blow the whistle on the climate change scam.

Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. John Clauser has testified that the man-made climate change narrative is a “hoax” perpetrated by the elite “to depopulate the planet.”

Dr. John Clauser, the co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Physics prize and one the world’s leading authorities on quantum mechanics, slammed the green agenda push by his former colleagues in the WEF as a “dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.”

Clauser claims that the “climate emergency” being touted by Klaus Schwab, John Kerry, Al Gore, Joe Biden and others simply doesn’t exist.

The goal of globalists is to depopulate the planet and to drastically decrease the quality of life for those who remain.

“In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis,” Clauser said.

“There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s largest population and an associated energy crisis.”

“The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science.”

Dr. Clauser is not the first Nobel prize-winner to challenge the so-called “settled” scientific and political narrative of “climate change.”

As The People’s Voice previously reported, the World Climate Declaration has been signed by by hundreds of scientists and professionals from around the world.

“There is no climate emergency,” the document states.

Greenpeace founder Dr. Patrick Moore also previously testified that the man-made climate change narrative is a “dangerous hoax” perpetrated by the elite to take away our most basic freedoms.

