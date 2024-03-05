Mitt Romney Threatens To Quit Republican Party and Join Democrats If Trump Wins Nomination

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has threatened to quit the Republican party and become a Democrat if former President Donald J. Trump wins the GOP presidential nomination.

Romney appeared on CNN this week to endorse Biden for president and admitted that if the election was held today, Trump would likely win.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins if he will vote for Trump in November’s election, Romney said, “No, no, no, definitely not. There are two factors deciding who I want to have as the leader of my country and the person who is the example of the president for my kids and grandkids.

https://rumble.com/embed/v4ef2yo/?pub=4

“One is there position and policies and on foreign policy I’m not aligned with Donald Trump as I understand his policy and domestic policy, yeah, I’m aligned with many of his domestic policies.

“But there is another dimension besides policies and that is character. I think what America is as a nation, what has allowed us to be the most powerful nation on earth and the leader of the earth is the character of the people who have been our leaders.

“Past presidents but also mothers, fathers, church leaders, university presidents and so on. Having a president who is so defaulted of character would have an enormous impact on the character of America and for me that is the primary consideration.”

TRENDING: Trudeau Panics As Arrest Warrants Issued Against WEF Young Global Leaders

Romney added that he disagrees with GOP candidate Nikki Haley, the last challenger to Trump in the GOP primary, who continues to insist the former president cannot win the general election against Biden.

Romney said Trump would probably win the election if it were held today, but said that would result in “a dramatic change in our foreign policy.”

“I think that people around the world say, OK, America is no longer the leader of the free world and the arsenal of democracy,” the senator said. “It’s not the shining city on a hill. It’s now an isolated island.”