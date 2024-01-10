New York High School Shuts Down To Shelter Illegal Migrants

Around 2,000 illegal aliens were bussed to temporary accomodation at a high school in New York City on Tuesday.
Students and staff were told to switch to remote learning for the time being.
Elon Musk is warning that the government will “come for your homes” once they run out of hotels and schools to house the illegal aliens.
InfoWars reports: Mayor Eric Adams (D) ordered the relocation of illegals currently occupying a shelter at Floyd Bennett Field to James Madison High School, amid a winter storm set to bring rain, snow and extremely high wind gusts.
NY Daily News reports, “About two dozen yellow school buses began lining up outside the shelters at Floyd Bennett late Tuesday afternoon.”
The mayor’s office on Tuesday released a statement reading, “The health and safety of migrants in our care is always a top priority, which is why we are currently overseeing the relocation of 1,900 guests from the humanitarian emergency response and relief center at Floyd Bennett Field due to an updated forecast with increased wind speeds estimated to be at over 70 MPH tonight.”
