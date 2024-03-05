Polish Gov’t Say They Have Evidence Prince William Is Jacob Rothschild’s Son

Prince William is the son of the late Lord Jacob Rothschild, according to Polish intelligence officials who have warned that King Charles is about to be replaced.

Benjamin Fulford, an American journalist and researcher, says he has spoken to several well placed sources within Poland’s intelligence community who have told him that Lord Rothschild was the real King of England.

Benjamin Fulford claims that Polish intelligence has also informed us that Prince William is actually the son of Jacob Rothschild. Holy Moly https://t.co/GFz4jTDoA6 — 𝕏ℝℙ_𝔸𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖 🔧𝕏🌐 President of the 🇺🇸 (@AllianceXrp) March 4, 2024

Benjaminfulford.net reports:Facing a comprehensive military and geopolitical defeat, the Black Sun organization- the ultimate controllers of the Western military-industrial complex- have issued an ultimatum to Asian secret societies: They must either agree to a world federation or face all-out nuclear war.

This ultimatum came from Vincenzo Mazzara, a Cavalier of the Teutonic Knights and senior Black Sun officer. It comes in the wake of a comprehensive purge of high-level Khazarian Mafia leaders and military defeat in Ukraine.

The KM and the Black Sun were working on a long-term plan that involved using Ukraine to destroy Russia and break it up into several vassal states. After this, they planned to invade China and divide it into 5 warring states. Then they were going to appoint their “Messiah” as a Babylonian-style world god king dictator.

The White Dragon Society and their Asian allies stopped them dead in their tracks. They now face bankruptcy of the West, total military defeat and a continuing purge of their high-level leadership. That is why the Black Sun now agrees to a multipolar new, and fair, world arrangement. However, the battle is not over yet.

To understand what we are dealing with we need to realize the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the WHO, the BIS, the IMF, the World Bank, etc. are privately owned Non-Government Organizations. The same people who own them own 90% of major corporations. “The majority of the countries of the world do not control their own natural resources. The oligarchs control all the visible leaders. The leaders are not employees of the people, they are employees of the oligarchs,” says Calin Georgescu former President of Europe for Club of Rome and top UN official. “Slavery never disappeared it is more powerful than ever through brainwashing,” he adds.

These people intended to turn the entire planet into a human-animal farm controlled by members of their tribe. Let me make this clear, these people are not Jews, they are Satanists. There is no mention of the word Jew in the bible, only the Synagogue of Satan. To enter their group as high-level servants, 33rd-degree freemasons need to go through a ceremony where they torture a child to death and consume its’ blood.

“These oligarchs all of them are related to the system of pedophilia because we know that there are more than eight million children per year who disappear without any information. This criminal act is transhumanism,” Georgescu confirms.

“Since ancient times the elites have been sacrificing their children to “Lord” (Baal). Many elites had children who died mysteriously because they were sacrificed. Madeline McCann was George Soros’s biological daughter who was raised by his cult to be sacrificed in a ritual,” A Canadian Secret Intelligence Service source says.

The WDS and other white hat groups have been taking the top Satanists out at an accelerating pace. In the past two months:

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Queen Camilla has canceled all public appearances.

Crown Prince William has vanished.

Kate Middleton has had abdominal surgery and has not been seen since December.

Sarah, Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Prince Edward is ‘stepping back’ from Royal Duties.

Thomas Kingston, who married into the British Royal Family, died suddenly.

Jacob Rothschild died.

The King of Norway was rushed to hospital with an infection.

Pope Francis was rushed to the hospital.

The Queen of Denmark announced shock abdication.

Two Black Horses were spotted with a ‘captured’ White Horse and Black Flag outside Buckingham Palace.

“The custom of royal riders is to never bring a white horse without the presence of the king and queen. The presence of a white horse means the presence of the king. When King Charles is not present in this Cavalry, it means that he is dead,” an MI6 source says.

Since this happened when the death of Jacob Rothschild was announced it implies he was the real king of England. We have also been informed by Polish intelligence that Prince William is really the son of Jacob Rothschild. Look at the photos below and decide for yourself.

The Rothschilds (Roth=red, schild=shield of Satan) are all being hunted down by the gnostic Illuminati. The current head of the British and French branches of the Rothschild family David Rene de Rothschild contacted the WDS to say