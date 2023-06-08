RFK Jr. Vows To Destroy the ‘World Economic Forum’ if He Becomes President

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy junior has promised to destroy the ‘evil’ World Economic Forum (WEF) if he becomes President.

Joining Elon Musk on Twitter spaces on Monday, RFK Jr. said that his mission will be solely focussed on ending the globalists’ stranglehold on America.

"There’s never been a time in history when we look back and say that the people who are censoring free speech were the good guys. They're always the bad guys. It's always the first step toward totalitarianism."pic.twitter.com/hvrY3yRQ4E — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 5, 2023

Kennedy also vowed to issue an executive order to stop the unconstitutional censorship of Americans by the Deep State:

Robert Kennedy Jr promises to issue an executive order forbidding the federal intelligence agencies from censoring free speech. pic.twitter.com/Cqq1nAUTyn — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 5, 2023

On the issue of gun control, RFK Jr. committed to protecting the Second Amendment at all costs, noting that most mass shootings in the U.S. are linked to Big Pharma drugs:

-RFK Jr commits to not taking anyone’s guns.

-RFK Jr commits to funding studies on antidepressants and antipsychotics as they pertain to school shootings. pic.twitter.com/BZ6WWuC1Z0 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 5, 2023

Infowars.com reports: RFK Jr. also announced that he is going to the border this week to formulate a plan to address the humanitarian crisis that has exploded under Biden:

"I'm actually going to the border tonight. I'm crossing the border around 3am into Mexico. And I'll be talking with people on both sides of the border and talking to… pic.twitter.com/kRUGTThy39 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 5, 2023

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard joined the conversation, with the pair discussing bioweapons, and RFK Jr calling for shutting down dangerous programs:

"And it's not just AI, it's these bioweapons development where we have these labs now all over the world, in Ukraine, etc, that are developing all kinds of hideous bioweapons, including ethnic… pic.twitter.com/tizM7aCEqf — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 5, 2023

Kennedy also asserted that “Covid was clearly a bioweapon”:

"The CIA continued to secretly develop bioweapons. After 2001, we passed the Patriot Act and launched the bioweapons arms race… We should shut the whole thing down. Covid was clearly a bioweapon." pic.twitter.com/eMdjNcsSeh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 5, 2023

Kennedy stoked a distant long forgotten memory of how some on the left used to stand for true liberal American values.

Here is the full two hour exchange: