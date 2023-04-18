Rice Is Now Being Blamed For Global Warning

Rice, which is a staple food for half of the worlds population, is now also to blame for global warming, according to the climate change cultists.

AFP reported: “Rice is to blame for around 10 percent of global emissions of methane, a gas that over two decades, traps about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide. Scientists say that if the world wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rice cannot be ignored.”

“Rice, which sets them apart from other crops, has a standing water layer in the field, which means there’s not exchange of air between the soil and the atmosphere,” Bjoern Ole Sander of the International Rice Research Institute said. “So that means you have in the soil anaerobic conditions, and that means there are different bacterias active in the soil than you would find in wheat or maize” AFP continued

“Under the global methane pledge, Vietnam and several other major rice producers in Asia have vowed to cut emissions by 30% by 2020 and 2023, but the two largest producers, Chin and India, failed to sign”

The globalists want to make sure that all the peasants are starving to death…

unless of course they’re consuming consume Bill Gates’ toxic fake meat or perhaps food that contains mRNA.…or eating bugs.

According to Dutch political activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek, “politicians know that when they control the food, they control the people”