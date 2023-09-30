Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Planning To Quit Democrats, Launch Independent Run For President

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce he is leaving the Democrat party and will run as an independent on October 9 in Pennsylvania.

Kennedy’s campaign is now planning attack ads against the Democratic National Committee in order to “pave the way” for his announcement in Philadelphia about running as an independent, according to a text reviewed by Mediaite.

“Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy so an independent run is the only way to go,” said a Kennedy campaign insider.

Kennedy, the insurgent candidate who has been challenging incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, has been flirting with a third party run in recent weeks after becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the DNC.

The New York Times reported last week that Kennedy met with the chair of the Libertarian Party, raising the prospect of an acrimonious exit from the party that decades ago became synonymous with his family name.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld proposed that Kennedy run as third party in July.

“I think he should run as a third party candidate because I do think he should, he would win, is because his party’s radical elements, what we call the woke, have embraced this fascist clampdown on language,” Gutfeld said.