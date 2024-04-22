A senior advisor to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, who boasted that Pizzagate was “fake news”, has been charged with a slew of child rape offences in the UK.
According to reports, Rahamim Shy, a former senior policy advisor to the Obama White House, is accused of attempting to rape minors.
Shy has also been charged with possession of a sickening array of child porn.
Modernity.news reports: Court documents obtained by the outlet reveal that Shy was arrested by British police in late February, and appeared at Luton Crown Court via video this past Friday.
Shy has not entered a plea remains in police custody ahead of a hearing in June. The case is set to fo to trial in August.
Shy worked in a senior role at the US Treasury Department between the years of 2008 and 2014, where he focused on countering financing of terrorism and assisting foreign governments to impose sanctions on hostile regimes.
The report also notes that Shy provided strategic policy analysis to the chiefs of staff at the Pentagon.
Clearly this is not some lowly government underling.
When he left the Obama administration, Shy worked in several senior executive positions at Citi Bank. He is no longer employed there.
His Linked In page shows pronouns in his bio:
