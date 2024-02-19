WHO Director Says Independent Media Must Be ‘Wiped Out’ Before Disease X Arrives

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus has ordered governments to eliminate independent media before the imminent arrival of ‘Disease X’.

Tedros told the World Government Summit that he predicted a deadly pandemic in 2018, two years before the outbreak of COVID, before warning that the world was ill-prepared for the next one.

“History teaches us that the next pandemic is a matter of when, not if,” Tedros declared.

“It may be caused by an influenza virus, or a new coronavirus or a new pathogen we don’t even know about yet — what we call Disease X,” he added.

Modernity.news reports: ‘Disease X’ is a deadly pathogen that will apparently be 20 times deadlier than COVID.

The only way to prepare for the outbreak is by giving the WHO more power in the form of a global health treaty which will unify a common approach to combating it, according to Tedros.

He then made clear that the biggest stumbling block to the treaty’s passage was “conspiracy theorists” claiming it was a WHO power grab.

“That it’s a power grab by the World Health Organization. That it will cede sovereignty to WHO. That it will give WHO power to impose lockdowns or vaccine mandates on countries. That it’s an ‘attack on freedom.’ That WHO will not allow people to travel, and that WHO wants to control people’s lives,” he said.

“These are some of the lies that are being spread. If they weren’t so dangerous, these lies would be funny. But they put the health of the world’s people at risk. And that is no laughing matter,” added Tedros.

The WHO head then claimed that the organization had no role in imposing lockdowns or COVID restrictions on the population, despite governments that did so following the WHO’s advice in doing exactly that.

“Let me be clear: WHO did not impose anything on anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not lockdowns, not mask mandates, not vaccine mandates,” claimed Tedros.

Last month, the WHO met with representatives from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to prepare for the mystery disease, noting that the hypothetical unknown threat that will require the mass deployment of new vaccines.

Last year, the BBC reported that the UK government had already opened a research facility to prepare for the outbreak of ‘Disease X’.

Critics have remarked that the new illness may roll around just in time to derail the 2024 presidential election.