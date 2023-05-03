Woody Harrelson Slams ‘Idiots’ Who Promote ‘Evil Liberal Agenda’

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson has bravely spoken out against “woke idiots” who push the “evil liberal agenda”.

Speaking during a new interview with Esquire, Harrelson discussed some of the “things that the liberals do” that make him think that they are “f**king idiots.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The outspoken Hollywood star admitted that his previous experience canvassing for the Republican party helped him for his new role of E. Howard Hunt in HBO’s “White House Plumbers.”

“Woody, in your youth you canvassed for the Republican party,” the interviewer asked Harrelson.

“Went to the same college as Mike Pence.

“Did those experiences help you understand the paranoia Hunt was feeling?”

“I understand it,” Harrelson replied.

“And there’s still a fear of communism. We still loathe Russia.

“There’s still all the concern about the liberal agenda.

“I get how this mentality develops,” Harrelson said.

“I’m really, basically, a little bit of both.

“There are things that the liberals do that I think, ‘what f**king idiots.’

“And then there’s also conservative ideology that strikes me as odd.

“I consider myself, really, an anarchist.”

Slaynews.com reports: Harrelson said that he doesn’t think either major party works for the average American, instead benefitting the “bigger businessmen.”

“I think government just usually sucks … am I wrong?” he explained.

“Even the social programs, they do it reluctantly, and they’re just always trying to gobble back what they can from the social programs.”

Earlier this year, Harrelson previously triggered a backlash from the Left after criticizing the pharmaceutical industry during a monologue on liberal Saturday Night Live.

A frequent host of the long-running sketch comedy show, Harrelson drew ire from the “woke” audience by highlighting how Big Pharma profited from the pandemic.

Harrelson pitched a script for a movie that he described as:

“The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes.

“And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.

“I threw the script away,” Harrelson joked.

“I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea?

“Being forced to do drugs?

“I do that voluntarily all day.”

WATCH:

Get ready for the meltdowns…



SNL host Woody Harrelson calls out Big Pharma over COVID and the vax pic.twitter.com/dIdlBahwda — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2023

America’s liberal corporate media responded by smearing Harrelson as an “anti-vaxxer” and a “conspiracy theorist” over the monologue.

“Yes, Woody Harrelson went full anti-vax conspiracy theorist during his SNL Monologue tonight,” music magazine-turned-left-wing propaganda outlet Rolling Stone reported.

The Daily Beast, Huffington Post, and Variety also attacked Harrelson over his comments.

Esquire asked Harrelson whether the media attacks bothered him.

“Well, people told me it was, shall we say, trending,” he said.

“No, I don’t look at that s**t.

“I feel like, ‘I said it on SNL,’ I don’t need to go further with it, other than to say—well, no, I won’t.

“Never mind. That’s enough.…

“But it don’t change my life one bit.

“Not one bit, if the mainstream media wants to have a go at you, right?

“My life is still wonderful,” Harrelson declared.