WW3: Russia Promises ‘Retaliatory Measures’ After Putin Assassination Attempt

Tensions between the US and Russia have reached an all time high this week, posing a real risk of World War 3 between Russia and NATO-allied countries.

On Wednesday the Kremlin vowed swift and harsh retaliatory measures after shooting down two drones in a Ukrainian assassination attempt on President Putin.

The two unmanned aircraft crashed into the Kremlin after Russia’s electronic warfare defenses shot them down. Putin was not present in the Kremlin when the assassination attempt occurred, according to state-run TASS News Agency.

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed smoke emanating from the roof of the Kremlin and anti-aircraft weapons firing.

“Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures whenever and wherever it sees fit,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Last night, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the Russian president’s Kremlin residence using unmanned aerial vehicles,” the statement added.

“As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action” and president Putin continues his regular schedule undeterred.

Newrightnetwork.com reports: Fragments of falling drone debris did not cause any damage, the press service added, according to TASS.

The aftermath of the attack, showing smoke emanating from the Kremlin, was captured in a video posted by a Wall Street Journal journalist which reportedly originated in a “neighborhood social media channel.”

Moscow called the attack “a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, which took place just before the Victory Day and the May 9 Parade that will be attended by foreign guests.” The victory parade celebrates Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, according to The Wall Street Journal.

💥Повідомляють, що у Кремлі цієї ночі було 2 хлопка pic.twitter.com/bd4xCjeLGL — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) May 3, 2023

Footage of the Kremlin following reported Ukrainian drone attack last night. https://t.co/hnN3eW822e — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) May 3, 2023

The Ukrainian ministry of defense and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.