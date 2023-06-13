CDC Admits Quarter of U.S. Firearm Murders Occur in Gun-Controlled California

The CDC has admitted that nearly a quarter of all U.S. firearm murders occur in just one state – Democrat-controlled California.

The state of California has some of the strictest gun-control laws in America.

According to the far-left lobbying group, Everytown for Gun Safety, California is the number one state for having the “strongest gun laws in the country.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

However, despite the Golden State’s anti-Second Amendment stance, California has been unable to curb the surge in gun-related murders, according to CDC statistics.

Slaynews.com reports: PEW Research reported that CDC figures show 20,958 people were murdered with firearms in 2021.

The CDC’s state-by-state map shows that 3,576 of those murders occurred in California alone.

California gun controls include universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a 10-day waiting period, a red flag law, firearm registration requirements, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase each month, and a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, among many other controls.

Nevertheless, California is also number one for “active shooter incidents,” according to FBI figures.

When Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom contrasts gun violence in his state with that of other (red) states, he does not mention California’s firearm homicides, according to Breitbart.

Rather, he talks about homicide rates and claims a lower rate in California than in other states.

By shifting the focus to rates, Newsom does not mention that Mississippi only had 962 firearm homicides compared to 3,576 such homicides in California.

According to California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, despite the strictest gun-control, “many Californians still suffer the harm of gun violence.

“Someone is killed with a gun every three hours in California.”

However, as with all of the Democrats’ anti-Second Amendment measures, the laws target law-abiding gun owners, rather than dangerous criminals.