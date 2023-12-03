Iceland No Longer Offers Covid Vaccines To General Population After Spike In Sudden Deaths

The government of Iceland has announced the immediate withdrawal of all Covid-19 vaccines, as the island nation’s public health system grapples with a huge spike in vaccine related sudden deaths and injuries.

The government announced the news in an announcement in the Icelandic daily newspaper Morgunbladid last week.

According to the government announcement, the Covid-19 virus is now “just like any other flu” and following the spate of sudden deaths and injuries, citizens will no longer be able to receive Covid vaccinations.

Per the government announcement: “Next week, the public will be able to get an influenza vaccination at the health center, but not Covid vaccination at the moment.”

The news comes as Iceland, like all heavily vaccinated nations, continues to experience extraordinary rates of excess mortality caused by sudden deaths that remain unexplained by official sources.

The graph displays how Iceland’s excess mortality coincided with the vaccine rollout, and not during the pandemic:

Iceland is the first country to acknowledge the problem of sudden deaths and take action.

Whistleblowers in nations around the world, including the UK, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States, have been urgently sounding the alarm about the issue.

However, governments, regulators and mainstream media continue to cover up the issue and deny responsibility.