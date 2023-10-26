Jeff Bezos Says Public Must Switch to WEF’s Bug-Only Diet To ‘Save the Planet’

The mainstream media is ramping up pressure on the public to begin switching from traditional animal-based diets to exclusively insect-based diets in order to ‘save the planet.’

Corporate media outlets are promoting the switch to the WEF’s insect-based diet and are admitting that there won’t be much choice in the matter.

The WEF, and other globalist bodies, insist that the production of meat and dairy products is contributing to so-called “global boiling.”

By eliminating meat and dairy, the WEF can seize control of the food supply by replacing them with Bill Gates’ toxic lab-grown and insect-based products.

World Economic Forum SPACE 10

Mealworm Meatball

Bug Burgers

IKEA Is using Insects to replace meat and rethink your protein intake;

Thing is, humans are not biologically capable of eating insects.#wef2030agenda #WEF #IKEA #NWOAgenda2030 #NWO #insects pic.twitter.com/iHRYvJZnzf — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) February 28, 2023

Stephen Anthony McQueen reports: Of course, the liberal corporate media is championing the scheme with a campaign to convince the public that they must eat bugs to “save the planet.”

The latest propaganda push comes from Democrat billionaire Mike Bloomerg’s “news” outlet.

Bloomberg suggests that introducing bugs and lab-grown meat into the food supply is one of the consequences of “climate change.”

“You may see lab-grown meat and insects on the menu in future decades, as the world grapples with challenges to food security posed by climate change and conflict,” Bloomberg reports.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg’s Keira Wright was covering Sydney’s South by South West festival when she said panelists were talking about lab-grown meat, edible insects, and vertical farming.

Wright continued with more climate doom in the article.

“Climate change has made weather more volatile and hotter in many parts of the world, damaging corn crops in the US, slashing wheat crop forecasts in Australia and even accelerating the spread of deadly pests in China,” Wright wrote.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos’ The Washington Post recently published a report advising Americans to eat ants and crickets.

While it may just seem like a wild globalist fantasy, the insect industry is already moving full steam ahead.

As The People’s Voice exclusively reported before anybody else, America’s largest meat producer has announced a new partnership with a WEF-linked company to open a major insect processing plant in the United States.

Tyson Foods Inc., the largest producer in the U.S. for all kinds of meats, is buying a stake in Netherlands-based insect-protein company Protix BV.

Protix BV describes itself “as leading the world in the technical aspects of insect production.”

The company has also been hailed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and was awarded with globalist organization’s “Technology Pioneer” award.

Protix CEO Kees Aarts is also listed as a member of the WEF.

The two companies will collaborate to establish a manufacturing facility in the U.S.

The new plant will produce bug-based meal and oil, typically used in fish feed and dog food.

However, Tyson CFO John Tyson said in an interview that “in the long run,” the company will produce products that are “good for people.”

“It’s a multibillion-dollar industry opportunity that has tremendous growth potential, and we see Protix as being a leader there,” Tyson said.