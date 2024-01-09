Pelosi Suggests States Can Overrule Constitution & Ban Trump From Presidential Ballot

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested that the states can overrule the US Constitution and ban Donald Trump from the presidential ballot.

Pelosi made her comments Sunday when she appeared on ABC’s “This Week” with host George Stephanopoulos to discuss Trump’s Colorado ballot appeal to the US Supreme Court.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

TGP reports: Last week President Trump asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar him from the 2024 ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court last month disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

On Friday the US Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments in the Colorado ballot case.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

The US Constitution has three requirements to be president:

Be a natural-born citizen of the United States.

Be at least 35 years old.

Have been a resident of the United States for 14 years.

Nancy Pelosi however on Sunday said the states can overrule the US Constitution and ban Trump from the ballot.

Even George Stephanopoulos, a lifelong Democrat hack and Deep State asset was stunned by Pelosi’s suggestion.

“You believe [Trump] is ineligible to be president?” Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi referring to the 14th Amendment.

“They have different laws from state-to-state,” Pelosi said.

A stunned Stephanopoulos interrupted Pelosi and said, “It’s the Constitution…”

“That’s not the point,” Pelosi said as she explained that every state has different laws.

WATCH: