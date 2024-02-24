Pfizer, FDA Documents Show That Covid “Vaccine Shedding Is Real

Documents from the FDA and Pfizer actually shows that shedding from the so called ‘covid vaccine’ really does take place.

Thanks to diligent truth-seekers at the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) advocacy group, we now know from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) itself that those who have taken mRNA gene therapy products, really do, shed onto others.

The findings vindicate independent researchers who have been warning about this threat for years.

InfoWars reports: A 2015 FDA document called “Design and Analysis of Shedding Studies for Virus or Bacteria-Based Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Products” defines shedding as “the release of [viral or bacterial gene therapy products] … from the patient through one or all of the following ways: excreta (feces); secreta (urine, saliva, nasopharyngeal fluids etc.); or through the skin (pustules, sores, wounds).”

The same document goes on to explain, according to the FDA, what gene therapy products are:

“All products that mediate their effects by transcription and/or translation of transferred genetic material.”

Since both the mRNA injections for COVID and adenovirus vaccines fall into this category, this is a clear-cut admission from the FDA itself that people who are “fully vaccinated” for COVID shed these poisons onto others through contact or close proximity, vindicating independent researchers who have been warning about this threat for years.

Babies Drinking Spike Protein breast Milk

At a recent FLCCC conference in Phoenix, Dr. Pierre Kory delineated on the shedding phenomenon and the risks involved. Unfortunately for those who get shed on, the fully jabbed are contaminating others with spike proteins and other deadly jab components that are now being found in breast milk. And the threat can last for at least half a year after a person gets injected, meaning the risk of shedding is not just a temporary thing that lasts a few days as some claim.

“Shedding is unfortunately real,” Dr. Kory stated at the conference. “The FDA knows that.”

The FDA continues to deny all this, having issued a statement to The Epoch Times claiming that COVID jabs “are not regulated as gene therapy products,” thus making the guidance document previously cited “not applicable to the COVID-19 vaccines.” It does not stop there, though.

As Dr. Kory also explained, Pfizer’s own literature likewise explains that participants in its COVID injection trials risk spreading the poisons to others around them through inhalation or skin contact. Pfizer described this risk using the following two examples of potential “environmental exposures:”

“A male participant who is receiving or has discontinued [vaccine] intervention exposes a female partner prior to or around the time of conception.”

“A female family member or healthcare provider reports that she is pregnant after having been exposed to the [vaccine] intervention through inhalation or skin contact.”

There is also the risk of “secondary shedding,” which occurs when someone who gets shed on through environmental exposure by someone who got fully vaccinated then sheds it a second time to someone else.