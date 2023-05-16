Target Introduces Trans Clothing Line for Infants

Retail giant Target has launched a new LGBTQ clothing collection that includes trans clothes for infants.

According to reports, Target is now extending its existing adult LGBTQ-themed products to target infants.

Per PJ Media:

But it gets worse, of course. Go to “Pride Kids’ & Baby Clothing.” These include “Pride Baby Bien Proud Bodysuit – Light Mint Green,” or the same pattern for older kids, “Pride Baby ‘Be Kind’ Jumper Romper – Black,” “Pride Baby ‘Always Proud’ Bibs,” and “Pride Baby ‘It Takes All Kinds’ Bodysuit – Blue.” Or, alternatively, perhaps, Target could have a bodysuit for babies saying, “My parents are woke idiots.” For parents whose kids are no longer babies, there’s also plenty of choices. These include “Pride Kids’ ‘Be You’ One Piece Swimsuit,” “Pride Toddler Sleeveless Romper – Black,” “Happy Socks Kids 3pk Pride Socks Gift Box,” “Pride Toddler Rainbow Leggings – Checkered,” and “Pride Kids’ Sleeveless A-Line Dress – Pink.” Weirdly enough, Target shows only girls wearing the dresses. It seems it’s hard even for woke Target to break out of the mindset where basic biology matters. It would serve Target right if some wacky dress-wearing boy complained.

“It’s never too early to start grooming your kids to think their bodies are defective and to confuse them about their “gender” and sexuality, according to Target!” PJ Media added.

Naturalnews.com reports: Meanwhile, Anheuser Busch’s fallout from Bud Light’s unforced error last month in partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney is continuing unabated, and frankly, it appears as though the brand may never fully recover. According to BeerBoard, a technology firm that supplies data to the beverage sector, Bud Light has experienced a notable reduction in its sales at eateries and bars throughout the United States, The Daily Wire reports.

Axios added at the time that around 3,000 establishments utilizing BeerBoard’s technology recorded a 6% decline in sales of Bud Light between April 2nd and April 15th, following calls for boycotts against the beer company.

The collaboration between Bud Light and Mulvaney commenced on April 1st but quickly produced negative results as several prominent conservatives expressed their intention to boycott the brand.

Data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting indicates that in the week following the announcement, Bud Light’s sales plummeted by 11%, and the subsequent week witnessed a more significant decline, with sales dropping by 21% in volume.

Daniel Blake, who is responsible for marketing Anheuser-Busch’s mainstream brands, has been placed on leave in connection to the incident. He is the boss of Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing, who was placed on leave last week as well, The Daily Wire said.

“Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support,” an Anheuser-Busch spokeswoman said in an email. “Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence.”

According to sources familiar with the matter, their decision to take a leave of absence was not voluntary, per The Wall Street Journal.