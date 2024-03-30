VIP Elite Panic As Feds Prepare To Subpoena Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Private Jet Logs

Some of the world’s most well-connected and powerful industry pedophiles are panicking following news that federal agents are preparing to subpoena Sean “Diddy” Comb’s private jet manifests.

More than 100 high-profile names are expected to be questioned regarding the nature of their close ties to Combs, who is being investigated as part of a major sex trafficking probe.

Law enforcement officers told TMZ that Diddy probe will involve sending subpoenas to private jet charter companies to obtain flight manifests of potential perpetrators and witnesses.

Court documents filed in New York allege celebrities attended Diddy’s parties because they offered “access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry.”

Most of the passengers on Diddy’s private jet flights are understood to be well-known entertainment industry elites.

The lawsuit filed by producer Rodney Jones claims Sean “Diddy” Combs used his affiliation with Prince Harry, along with other known figures including T.D. Jakes, to attract a celebrity-studded crowd when throwing sex-trafficking parties where sexual abuse allegedly occurred.

The flight manifests are understood to be critical in enabling federal agents to contact the passengers and interview them. According to law enforcement sources, they will be particularly interested if some of the people who filed lawsuits against Diddy were on these planes.

Barack Obama and Sean Combs deep in conversation

The feds will be looking at every name who flew on these private jets – and not just alleged victims – because they could be witnesses who either support or dispute the allegations.

Hillary Clinton and Sean Combs sharing an embrace

However, this is just one element of the wide-ranging federal investigation.

As you know, feds conducted searches Monday and seized a variety of items at Diddy’s L.A. and Miami homes. We’re told their focus was electronic equipment. We’re also told the feds have already interviewed several people connected to the lawsuits that have been filed against Diddy.