NFL Star Red Pills Millions of Normies: ‘Sound of Freedom Exposes CIA Pedophile Ring’

NFL star Tua Tagovailoa went viral on Friday after voicing his support from the anti-child trafficking movie "Sound of Freedom"

The Miami Dolphins quarterback stunned reporters when he declared: “’Sound of Freedom’ is good. Yeah, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is definitely really good. You guys should watch that, especially you guys with kids.”

Tagovailoa was praised online by people who have already woken up to the fact that the global elite routinely traffic and rape children for a variety of Satanic and depraved purposes. Many users online also pointed out that the mainstream media and fact-checkers are likely to go after Tagovailoa for expressing his view.

“So how many woke Football writers are gonna embarrass themselves attacking him?” asked director Robby Starbuck.

Infowars.com reports: Tua is also an openly devout Christian who has consistently praised God for guiding him through life and often publicly discusses his faith.

The Miami Dolphin is a Hawaii native and he helped raise $100,000 for victims of the Maui fires that have left over 100 people dead.

Check out the trailer for the hit film below: