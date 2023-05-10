Space Agency Boss Confesses: “No Proof We Went to the Moon in 1969”

The former head of Russia’s space agency had revealed that NASA faked the 1969 moon landing in front of hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.

According to Russia’s former head of the Roscosmos space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, there is zero evidence that the Apollo 11 Mission reached the lunar surface.

“About ten years ago, when I worked in the Government, I sent an official request to Roskosmos to provide me with documentary evidence of the Americans’ stay on the moon, which at that time was still at the disposal of the federal agency,” Rogozin declared in a Telegram post on Sunday.

He added, “I was painfully embarrassed by the fact that the Soviet cosmonauts returning from multi-day expeditions could barely stand on their feet and underwent a long recovery after such flights, and the Americans crawled out of their lunar ships like cucumbers from the garden.”

Summit.news reports: Rogozin claimed to have submitted multiple requests to Roscosmos for proof of NASA’s 1969 Moon landing. He said the only evidence he received was a book that contained an account by Soviet Cosmonaut Aleksey Leonov about his conversation with the American astronauts and their discussions about the lunar mission.

Rogozin continued in the post:

In 2018, when I went to work at the state corporation Roskosmos, I continued to search for this evidence, but I didn’t find anything there, except for the angry accusations of some of our fans of going to America at the expense of others, academicians, that I, they say, undermine the “sacred cooperation with NASA,” I also received one angry call from a high-ranking official accusing me of “aggravating the international situation” with my doubts. Yes, I did not undermine or aggravate anything, but only by virtue of my nature I tried to get to the bottom of the details and establish, at least for myself, the true state of affairs in the issue of exploration of the Moon by our competitors. It was not clear to me how the United States, at that level of technological development of the 60s of the last century, did what they still cannot do now?

Add Rogozin to the moon-landing denialism camp because how dare anyone question that the spacecraft with less computing power than even a modern USB-C charger could land astronauts on the Moon in 1969 — and astronauts have yet to return 54 years later.

… still there are many questions.